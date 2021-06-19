Student and employee dress codes, new hires and a new parking lot will be among the top considerations for El Campo ISD trustees at their Tuesday meeting.
The last time the upcoming school year dress code was addressed by the board was during the March meeting, when trustees debated how to handle issues with enforcing dress code during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The main issue, district leaders said, was with students hiding dress code violations, like piercings and facial hair, behind their face masks or the length of their hair under gators – bandana-like coverings that wrap around the wearer’s neck.
The district’s current dress code policy prohibits male students from wearing piercings, and no students are allowed to wear piercings in places other than the ear. Students are not allowed to have facial hair, specifically mustaches or beards, and male students are not allowed hair long enough to touch their shirt collar.
Schools are no longer allowed to require masks be worn, due to a mandate from Gov. Greg Abbott issued in May.
Schools are able to make more dress code requirements for students involved in voluntary extracurricular activities or events, according to ECISD leaders, but Texas schools may eventually be required to change policies for the general student population. In the August 2020 court case De’Andre Arnold v. Barbers Hill ISD, a U.S. district judge deemed the Texas school district’s dress code requiring only male students, but not female students, to keep their hair short in violation of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. The judge also ruled such policies can be racially discriminatory.
Since the ruling, Texas schools have waited to see if they would eventually be required to alter dress code policies regarding male students’ hair length.
Trustees did not take a formal vote after that discussion, opting to address the policy again after the school year ended. The school board votes on the student handbook, which includes dress code policy, changes and annually approves the document before the start of the school year.
While the Ricebird Weight Room project is still under way, and scheduled to finish in early August, trustees will consider increasing the district’s contract with Polasek Construction by 25 percent to build a new parking lot nearby.
The project is estimated to cost around $2.2 million, before the parking lot additions, and the project began in November, 2020.
Trustees will consider allowing more flexibility for teachers’ discretionary leave. After discussion among administrators during the school year, at the board’s May 18 meeting, district leaders recommended modifying the policy so personnel can use their discretionary leave on days before or after state-mandated testing.
Under the current policy, teachers are not allowed to use a discretionary day, which is paid leave, on specific “blackout days” throughout the year. Blackout days at ECISD are the day before or after a holiday or the day of students’ state assessments.
Trustees will hear a presentation on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III grants which are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. El Campo ISD will receive $8,209,809 in ESSER III funds, which the district can use until Sept. 30, 2024, and is designated for use related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
An amendment will be considered to prior action giving Superintendent Bob Callaghan hiring authority through Aug. 31. The change being considered would end Callaghan’s hiring powers on July 27.
Callaghan was granted hiring authority in March to prepare for the 2021-2022 school year. This practice has been exercised by ECISD during the last few years to expedite annual hiring before the new school year.
Also at the meeting:
• A presentation will be given on the preliminary 2021-2022 school year budget.
• After reviewing candidates in closed session, the board will consider hiring a new Special Education Director and a new El Campo High School Dean of Instruction.
• As part of the consent agenda, the board will review agreements with Capturing Kids’ Hearts (Part 2), Leach Literacy Training and more for the upcoming school year.
The board will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at the ECISD in the El Campo ISD Boardroom, 700 W. Norris.
