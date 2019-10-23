City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kelly Reid Hanna, 50, of 1410 S. Goliad in Rockwall was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 100 block of W. Fifth. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Devin Anthony Garza, 20, of 1307 Business was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence as a minor, minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage, no driver’s license, driving without lights when required and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation – possession of a controlled substance. Garza was stopped in the 500 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Abelino Medina Jr., 33, of 1202 Sam was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to drive in a single lane and driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Medina was stopped in the 700 block of Cotton. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning.
Nathaniel Lashawn Shropshire, 42, of 1305 Murphy in Eagle Lake was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 for driving while intoxicated and driving while license invalid with a previous conviction after being stopped in the 100 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that day. Once there, warrants for no liability insurance and violation of a promise to appear. He posted $3,200 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Rojolis Solis, 67, of 105 E. Third was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 on a warrant for theft with a previous conviction. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a case of identity theft discovered at New First National Bank, 202 E. Jackson, on Sept. 23. Loss is estimated at $4,000.
A purse and its contents were stolen from the 300 block of Shropshire between Oct. 1 and 14. Loss exceeds $17,000.
About $100 in clothing was stolen from Palais Royal, 1201 N. Mechanic, on Oct. 17.
A vehicle was reported stolen from H&B Packers, 2705 N. Mechanic, between 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 and 6:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Loss is estimated at $5,000.
Vandals targeted a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Bruns around 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Damage was estimated at $500.
An assortment of merchandise was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Loss exceeds $1,400.
Violence, weapons
An assault with injury was reported at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Julian Alberto Cruz, 38, of 1307 Business was was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 for five counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance as well as single counts of possession of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug.
Paul Russell Hanson, 56, of 12256 CR 170 in Boling was arrested by state troopers at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 for marijuana possession.
Johnny Solis, 31, of 509 Roth was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a current possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
Thomas Gerard Binig, 57, of 2904 Red Bluff Road in Seabrook was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:52 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Raquel Enocensa Vasquez, 27, of 611 W. Burleson in Wharton was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16 for public intoxication and for having a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
Guadalupe J. Rodriguez, 24, of 502 Braden in Garwood was arrested by WCSO at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as a warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person causing reckless bodily injury.
Regina Marie Romero, 51, of 9865 Leopard in Corpus Christi was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:52 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 for having inhalant paraphernalia with the intent to inhale. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Thomas Garcia Sr., 42, of 1309 Fred was booked at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15 for being involved in a hit-and-run.
Andrew Ryan Solis, 25, of 303 Mechanic was booked at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16 on a warrant for criminal mischief. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
