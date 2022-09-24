The City of El Campo plans to lower its tax rate and approve the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget with one work day to spare.
Council voted in August not to exceed a 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property levy, a rate not producing additional revenue from properties on this year’s tax roll. The rate does not take into account tax dollars to be generated from new development.
The proposed rate, supporting a $24.6 million budget, would, if approved at Thursday’s called session, be the city’s lowest tax rate since 2013 and about 2.5 cents below the current 51.41-cent per $100 levy. The city’s record tax rate was 63.218 cents levied in 2018.
Fiscal year 22-23 starts Oct. 1.
“I’m optimistic that’ll we’ll adopt the no new revenue rate next week, as well as the proposed budget. If any budget changes are needed in 2023, the council can adopt an amendment to make any necessary changes,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The proposed 48.419 cent tax covers 30.826 cents per $100 for maintenance and operations and 17.593 cents for debt service which includes the bond for the volunteer fire department’s new aerial ladder truck.
Although city staff recommendations call for a lowed tax rate, it is not a guarantee an individual property tax bill will go down, largely as a result of rising property values, up 16 percent on average across the city.
Based on $100,000 taxed, the city bill will be $484.19 if the proposed tax is approved, down from $514.10.
Built into the 22-23 FY budget is a 5 percent across-the-board staff pay raise along with a 6 to 8 percent “market adjustment” for new police officers, EMTs and public work crew members.
Rate hikes on utilities and assorted municipal fees are planned.
Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 in City Council chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time designated for citizen comments.
Public comments, the budget proposal and tax rate are the only items on the agenda.
