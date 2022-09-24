Tax Vote

The City of El Campo plans to lower its tax rate and approve the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget with one work day to spare.

Council voted in August not to exceed a 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property levy, a rate not producing additional revenue from properties on this year’s tax roll. The rate does not take into account tax dollars to be generated from new development.

