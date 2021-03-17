El Campo ISD students returned from spring break Monday, marking about one year since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Wharton County and temporarily closed the district in March 2020.
Many students who graduated high school in 2020 are currently attending college and have still never returned to in-person schooling as the pandemic continues.
El Campo High School alumni Clay Jung has still been unable to attend in-person classes after graduating in May 2020. He is currently taking all online courses at Wharton County Junior College and is deciding between pursuing an engineering or construction science degree.
“It’s fairly difficult,” Jung said. “I’m still getting used to it, and it’s been a year in already.”
Like the rest of the world, Jung has spent a lot of the last year following COVID-19 safety protocol.
“It’s been a pretty big change,” Jung said.
“You go from walking around, doing whatever having to stand six feet apart and wear a mask all the time.”
Forced to become a remote learning whiz during his last months at ECHS, Jung takes a proactive approach with his online college courses.
“Dedicate a little time each day for each class so you don’t ... end up being behind,” he said. “It’s not fun playing catch up on the last day.”
ECISD began remote education for all students in April 2020 after the district closed. In 2020, students left campus for spring break the week before the district closure and didn’t return to in-person learning for the rest of the school year. Louise ISD and St. Philip Catholic School also opted to close in mid March due to the pandemic and have since returned to in person education.
This year, in 2021, ECISD returned from spring break, resuming a blend of in-person and remote learning that the district has offered since August 2020. Masks and social distancing is still required on campus.
“In March of 2020, we had no idea that the pandemic would last over a year,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said. “We were reacting on a day-to-day basis as news and guidance from the Texas Education Agency were disseminated. In hindsight, the toll lockdowns and quarantine took on students and staff social-emotional well-being is something we would focus on more.”
District-wide remote learning was an obstacle most Texas school districts had never tackled prior to the pandemic. While intended to keep students and school employees safe, remote learning yielded lower student academic performance.
Local schools are working to bring all students back to in person learning, with LISD ending its remote learning program in the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year. A majority of ECISD’s students are currently attending classes in person.
“Our goal as a district going into August of 2020 was to get back into school and stay in school,” ECISD School Board President James Russell said. “I think everyone involved can be proud of the effort. We know that having our students in the classroom with our teachers ... is the absolute best thing for the students we serve.”
Since ECISD first dealt with the pandemic around this time last year, teachers, students, administrators and school board members have had to adapt to many learning environment changes brought on by the pandemic.
“Our district has found new ways to do things: new leaders, new ideas, facility improvements; and all the while we’re mindful and compassionate toward what we were facing as a district, community and as a nation,” Russell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.