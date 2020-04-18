In a move designed to capture as many federal and state relief dollars as possible, City of El Campo leaders will gather on the phone Monday to re-declare a disaster.
The previous public health emergency disaster declaration, issued March 23, is set to expire on Wednesday, April 22.
The single-item meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 20. To participate or listen in, the public should dial toll-free (844) 474-0925 and enter passcode: 92224217#. Everyone will be muted upon entry.
Those wanting to offer a public comment can do. To be placed in the que for Public Participation enter *1, when instructed to do so.
The new decree will remain in effect until May 11, allowing the city to recoup 75 percent of costs through FEMA.
