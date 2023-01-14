Wharton County’s new treasurer takes aim at aging technology to upgrade to the county’s governing efficiency, a new investment green lit by the commissioners court Monday.
During the session, assembled commissioners and the county judge unanimously gave Wharton County Treasurer Audrey Scearce the power to invest county funds, with no motions or discussion.
The newly approved treasurer entered the office ready to work, and the first small changes are upgrading county technology.
“Technology and software are a big deal. If our software is old then we need to look at updating. It would be one of my main goals. I need to get a feel for what the software needs are before we start making those changes,” Scearce said.
Scearce has experience with modernizing a municipality and its digital footprint.
“That’s kind of what I did at East Bernard. I made the website, updated the computers and that’s what I want to see here,” she said, adding “I just want us to remain efficient and effective.”
Scearce has had to hit the ground running, but plans to start slow to get her bearings.
“I don’t have many plans I want to say out loud yet. (The former treasurer, Donna Thornton) has left us in a good place. I want to keep us there. We’re in a very financially stable position ... The investments are better than I anticipated. The idea is that you want to have enough money to cover a good amount of months and we have well exceeded that, if not six months maybe a year or more,” Scearce said.
Also at the meeting, commissioners approved 5-0 the purchase of an $1,100 toolbox/diesel tank as a non-budgeted capital purchase entered by Commissioner Precinct 3 Stephen Goetsch.
A resolution for a $110,000 grant application for end-of-life radios that cannot be brought up to date was approved as well. Officials hope the grant will be enough to complete the replacement for county law enforcement. No matching funding or cost to the county would be required.
