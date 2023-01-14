Cleaning House

Wharton County Treasurer Audrey Scearce reviews county budgeting and investments two weeks into her term after election day, Thursday.

Wharton County’s new treasurer takes aim at aging technology to upgrade to the county’s governing efficiency, a new investment green lit by the commissioners court Monday.

During the session, assembled commissioners and the county judge unanimously gave Wharton County Treasurer Audrey Scearce the power to invest county funds, with no motions or discussion.

