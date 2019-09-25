The mail is being delivered in El Campo, Louise, Danevang and the rest of the area, according to postal officials, but it may not be coming quickly.
Tropical Storm Imelda damaged the North Houston Processing Center, but other centers are stepping up to assist.
“We are delivering mail,” a person at the El Campo Post Office said, but directed all questions to the service’s media representative.
“Everything we are receiving we are processing. It is going through (portions of the North Houston) plant (that are operational),” Postal Spokeswoman Kanickewa “Nikki” Johnson for the Texas area said Tuesday. “Additional plants are helping ... The official word is: we are going to get mail to customers.”
Mail with zip codes starting 774 is being delivered. Some areas remain affected in zip codes starting with “773, 775, 776 and 777.
“Although our North Houston mail processing facility sustained some damage during torrential rains, all employees are safe. We are currently evaluating conditions in the facility and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so,” the post office said in a press release issued Sunday. “Any mail within the facility is secure and safe and we have Postal Police and Postal Inspectors on site to ensure the sanctity of all mail.”
Delays can be expected, Johnson said, with processing centers in other areas working to provide assistance.
