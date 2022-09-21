Digging Deep

El Campo city crews tear into North Mechanic Street Wednesday seeking a sustained leak on a deeply-placed 1927 water line, shifting traffic until late that night. Despite the city’s aging infrastructure, common in most municipalities, water leakage is within state limits.

A dripping 1927 water line snarled traffic on North Mechanic last week for more than 12 hours as city crews put a fresh patch on the pipe scheduled for replacement next year.

That particular 1.25 mile section of iron pipe will be torn out and replaced with a modern plastic line courtesy of federal American Rescue funds. But like many, if not most cities, El Campo’s water system is constructed out of a hodge-podge of materials based on the decade it was installed. Some sections date back to at or near the city’s founding in 1905. Other lines were placed in the ground as late as last year.

