A dripping 1927 water line snarled traffic on North Mechanic last week for more than 12 hours as city crews put a fresh patch on the pipe scheduled for replacement next year.
That particular 1.25 mile section of iron pipe will be torn out and replaced with a modern plastic line courtesy of federal American Rescue funds. But like many, if not most cities, El Campo’s water system is constructed out of a hodge-podge of materials based on the decade it was installed. Some sections date back to at or near the city’s founding in 1905. Other lines were placed in the ground as late as last year.
Materials vary across the decades - cast iron, clay and an assortment of plastics – all with varying degrees of flexibility, all of which that can and do break as drought shrivels soil and downpours later expand it.
“This year’s drought, as has been evident in past droughts, has taken a toll on maintenance costs and waste from water loss. Our water loss is well below the 10 percent threshold suggested from Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and is consistently around 8.5 percent,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
Overall, the city had about 125 miles of water line along with about 100 miles of sewer pipe. Collectively, the value of those lines exceeds $100 million, although El Campo like all cities, should never have to face the prospect of replacing it all at the same time.
Instead, routine service work is about maintaining.
“Protecting these assets are a primary goal of the City of El Campo. Our community self-funds the maintenance and production of this valuable resource.” Thompson said.
“Utilities Director Jerry Lewis has done an exceptional job budgeting operational funds and securing grants to replace lines and the allotted budget of $400,000 per year does not stretch far enough to catch up to every needed replacement ... The aging water lines, some of them 100 years old, will need replacement and that cost has risen,” he added.
