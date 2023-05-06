A tight race for the District 1 City Council seat is under way with just one vote separating candidates after the early boxes were tallied.
Former District 1 representative Steve Ward collected 13 early votes trailed by John VonDerAu with 12.
With incumbent District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez opting not to run, its anyone’s guess who will come out in front.
In District 2, Cedric Taylor holds a commanding 80 to 54 vote lead over Tom Coblentz with early ballots counted.
Taylor is the candidate supported by long-time District 1 Representative Gloria Harris who is stepping down in May after a total of 30 years on Council. Harris is at the end of her third 10-year term limitation.
Incumbent District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. is on his way to a runaway victory if the early voting box is any prediction. Hancock has collected 101 votes to challenger John Bieltz’ 34.
Election Day votes are being counted now. Look to the Leader-News for more coverage.
