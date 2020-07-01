El Campo’s two largest retail stores started requiring customers to wear face coverings this morning, one day before the city order takes effect.
The requirement comes via corporate mandate, according to local H-E-B and Walmart officials.
Customers will be told they must wear a mask to enter, El Campo H-E-B Top Store Leader John Lee said Tuesday.
The 306 N. Mechanic store was one of the few without the requirement until today. Lee said Tuesday, “85 percent of our stores are already in areas requiring masks by city and county order.”
The rule covers customers and staff.
“H-E-B partners are required to wear masks inside the store and we are doing our best to ensure they keep them on.”
The store is continuing to sanitize carts and offer hand sanitizer at the store entrance.
“Every area of the store, every area, is cleaned two times a day, some more,” Lee said.
Customers have accepted all efforts so far, he added, saying many are already wearing masks.
Walmart, 3413 West Loop, has posted banners out front and is ready to enforce a mask requirement, a local spokesperson said. Customers will be required to have a mask to enter.
They too are seeing many customers already using facial coverings.
