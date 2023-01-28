Help Elderly
With Groceries
Non-perishable foods, soaps, body care items and even puzzle books or similar items are needed now to help seniors and disabled residents. The El Campo Leader-News along with the Rotary Club of El Campo are partnering for a food/relief drive for seniors. Drop off items at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson.
Look for more drop off sites coming soon. Would your organization like to help? Contact Shannon Crabtree at 543-3363.
CANDIDATES WANTED
FOR CITY COUNCIL
2023 General Election is now open to fill four District Council Member positions. The term for this election is May 2023-May 2025. For district positions, it is required that a candidate reside in the district for which they are applying. Candidate packets may be picked up at City Hall, 315 E. Jackson St. Candidates packets must be filed with the City Secretary’s office no earlier than Wednesday, Jan. 18 and no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Saturday, january 28
church hosts christian comedian
Caney Creek Church on the square, 118 W. Milam in Wharton, will be hosting Brad Stine of God’s Comic 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The event is free and open to the public.
monday, january 30
garden club hosts growth seminar
All are invited to a free Come Grow With Us seminar hosted by the Jackson County Master Gardeners Association at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan 30 by Cindy Meredith. The seminar, titled Growing and Using Herbs In South Central Texas, will be held in the auditorium of the Jackson County Services Building, 411 N. Wells in Edna. For questions call 361-782-3312.
wednesday, february 8
community blood drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Columbus Hall located in El Campo. To schedule your appointment, go to CommitForLife.org and enter sponsor code 5911, or contact Richard Raun 541-3775.
ONGOING
free tax assistance
Get your taxes done for free with this program and it will begin Feb. 1 - April 14 at the Manna Meals Building, located at 500 Foerster St. in El Campo, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 - 5 p.m. Call 361-880-0335 to schedule an appointment, walk-ins as time permits. Taxpayers need to bring Social Security cards for all family members, photo ID’s, last year’s tax return, all income tax forms for 2023 and any other documents for a tax return.
