Council approves utility lines

New utility lines on U.S. 59 offers a chance to draw new businesses, El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said Monday and the possible rail park it would link to means help in paying for the work.

Monday night council approved hiring engineer firm Quiddity to design more than 12,000 linear feet of lines in a 5-1 vote with District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. firmly against.

