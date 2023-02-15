New utility lines on U.S. 59 offers a chance to draw new businesses, El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said Monday and the possible rail park it would link to means help in paying for the work.
Monday night council approved hiring engineer firm Quiddity to design more than 12,000 linear feet of lines in a 5-1 vote with District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. firmly against.
“I like the idea of extending utilities along highway, but we’ve spent lot of money (on the proposed Southwest International Gateway Park) ... I’m against the city spending any more money on this project until we see something coming out of the ground,” Hancock said. “I know they keep saying they’re going to do something, but they’ve been telling us that for five years.”
The long-in-development park, if ultimately constructed, would create a rail-supported warehousing area on 540-acres at the intersection of CR 421 and U.S. 59.
Doing utility line work soon, Sladek said, could mean, “drawing new business to U.S. 59 and having help in paying for the work ... it would provide water and sewage along U.S. 59 (from the far end of East Jackson) all the way to the rail spur ... (that) makes it prime for development.”
She added, “If this project (the rail park) goes through, the developer is going to pay for that line, the CDC (the City Development Corporation of El Campo) going to pay for that line.”
District 3 City Councilman David Hodges said his support was based on the potential for business growth. “I think we’ll see the tax base increase,” he said.
The area is part of a zone earmarking tax revenue from any new development in the area to paying back an $8 million zero-interest state loan for feeder roads in the area.
Quiddity, formerly Jones & Carter, is an engineering firm that has worked with the city on multiple other projects. The anticipated cost for this engineering work is $548,190. The CDC has agreed to absorb half of that cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.