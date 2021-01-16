Program funds left unspent when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020 were the only abnormalities found in El Campo ISD’s financial management review, according to district auditors.
In a special meeting of ECISD’s school board Thursday night, Mike Brotherton of Houston accounting firm Belt Harris Pechacek, LLP, presented his company’s annual financial audit report, which covered ECISD’s finances for the 2019-2020 school year.
The district’s total liabilities at the end of 2020 were about $53.2 million, a decrease of about $3.9 million since 2019, according to the auditor’s report. Total assets for the district totaled $58 million at the end of 2020 with a decrease of about $526,000 compared to 2019.
ECISD’s total net position, or the difference between assets and liabilities accounting for revenues and expenses, at the same time period was about $3.9 million.
The district’s fund balance at the end of the 2019-2020 school year was about $9.5 million with about $9.3 million of that balance left not designated for a specific project, according to the audit report. Brotherton’s firm recommends the district leaves at least 25 percent the worth of its annual expenses in its fund balance, and ECISD met this expectation.
“At the end of the year the unassigned fund balance made up 27 percent of your expenditures, so it’s a healthy looking fund balance in excess of the minimum requirements,” Brotherton said.
An area where ECISD did not meet requirements for the year was in expected expenditures for some district programs. This was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant Superintendent David Bright said.
“We did have some funds where we did not meet our spending requirements,” Bright said. “It was career and tech, dyslexia and early education ... As you know, we closed school down in early March and it was very difficult to track our expenditures.”
Trustees took no action on the financial audit report and will consider approving it at the Jan. 26 meeting.
