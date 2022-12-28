Christmas Crisis

The wooden home on Corn street, possibly sparked by an electrical failure in a near by parked car, burned as firefighters quenched the blaze over the Christmas holiday. No one was injured in the home as the fire was doused and the home stands, Tuesday.

Firefighting volunteers braved brutal cold Friday battling two home fires that ruined residents’ holiday hopes.

Neither blaze caused any injuries. One traced to an electrical issue in a vehicle parked nearby, the other to an electrical heater.

