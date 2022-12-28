Firefighting volunteers braved brutal cold Friday battling two home fires that ruined residents’ holiday hopes.
Neither blaze caused any injuries. One traced to an electrical issue in a vehicle parked nearby, the other to an electrical heater.
Firefighters also responded to six other calls for help between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; one involving carbon monoxide in a home, three smoke reports, one vehicle that had crashed into a home and one sparking power line.
“This was a very busy holiday weekend, I want everyone to know that the El Campo and Louise volunteer firefighters did an excellent job on all of these calls, they sacrificed time with family to help others,” El Campo VFD Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
“Please if you see a volunteer firefighter thank them for their commitment to the citizens of this community. We are always looking for people just like them to step up and become a volunteer firefighter,” he added.
CAR Fire Spreads to House
A vehicle fire at 807 Corn around 5:15 a.m. Friday had firefighters scrambling as it spread to the small wood fire residence.
The first volunteers arrived eight minutes after the call for help came into dispatch stepping out to 18-degree temperatures and a 15 mph wind. By then, El Campo police had already determined all occupants were safely out of the home and had routed traffic away from the scene.
“(I) found a small wood framed residence fully involved with fire, with a Nissan four-door car on the Charlie (back) side also fully involved with fire,” George said. “Due to the wind the fire spread quickly from the car to the house (which was about 15 feet away).”
Utilities were shut down and firefighters began their attack finding out quickly that the nearest hydrant was out of service. The department’s aerial ladder truck was summoned to act as a relay from the hydrant at the corner of Cotton and South Liberty.
“The very cold and windy weather conditions which made fire operations difficult,” George said.
The fire was controlled at 05:49, 23 minutes after the chief arrived at the location. Louise VFD was called to assist with overhaul, making sure no embers lingered or small fires lured under debris. In all, 12 ECVFD personnel and five from Louise VFD worked ensure all was doused.
“The origin of the fire was near the front end of the car. The cause of the fire was unintentional, possible electrical in origin,” George said.
Both the vehicle and the house were a total loss.
The residence was a rental property owned by Wade Klimple. Renters were Ick Cano and Destiny Rodriguez with other family. Rodriguez was the owner of the car.
Heater Overload Causes Blaze
A malfunctioning heater had volunteer firefighters racing to 1319 Ella at 8:38 that night, facing temperatures in the mid-20s and a 10 mph wind.
ECVFD assistant Chief Bill Morris arrived on the scene first, four minutes after the to 9-1-1.
“(He) advised the house was fully involved with fire,” George said, adding Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies and ECPD officers had already verified that everyone had gotten out of the wood-frame home safely.”Again these conditions made firefighting difficult, but all ECVFD and Louise firefighters did an outstanding job controlling this fire,” George said.
The first was concentrated in the garage area, already causing power lines to spark.
George again called LVFD for help as firefighters prepared to battle the blaze.
“There were two vehicles in the garage, 2009 Chevrolet Silverado and 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, which contributed to the intensity of the fire, there was a Nissan Maxima in the drive way that was also burning,” George said, adding the blaze was quickly spreading through the house.
Making an interior attack and removing sections of ceiling, firefighters concentrated on the now burning attic as the fire was brought under control.
A faulty heater in a room that opened into the home’s garage caused the fire.
“There was a electrical heating device in the room, the son of the owner stated he was outside and heard an electrical arching sound in that room, he went into the house and found fire in that room on some type of bedding,” George said.
The homeowners tried, but failed to put out the fire as it began to spread.
The home, owned by Reyna Olvera, suffered extensive damage. However, ““Firefighters were able to retrieve personal items from the house for the occupants, like medications, wallets, purses, and pictures,” George said.
Other occupants were Luiciano Arvizu, Marlen Olvera and Miguel Olvera.
The Next 48 Hours
Christmas Eve: Firefighters returned to Ella Street to douse a small rekindle before checking by El Campo Memorial Hospital at 2:01 p.m. There a fire alarm had sounded as the result of, it was quickly determined, a faulty smoke detector.
Less than an hour later, volunteers raced to a carbon monoxide alarm at 404 E. Third. “The portable natural gas heater had a small gas leak in the supply tubing, (and the) family turned the valve off. Firefighters shut down the gas meter outside,” George said. Only light amounts of carbon monoxide were found and quickly cleared.
An sparking electrical line at 1507 Lilly was the next call out with fire and law enforcement officials keeping the public clear until an AEP crew could clear tree limbs from line.
Christmas Day: Alarms sounded for a structure fire, at 3026 FM 1163 shortly before 1 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found no blaze and light smoke in the house. “Firefighters investigated and found there was an issue with the furnace and cut the power to the furnace,” George said.
Before volunteers could fully ventilate the home, alarms sounded again, this time for a wreck near the intersection of FM 1163 to 812 Hoskins Broadway. There a pickup had struck a home.
Another fire alarm sounded at 5:02 p.m., this one at McCoys, 1920 S. Mechanic. “After the investigation it was a faulty smoke detector the caused the alarm,” George said.
