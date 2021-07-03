For her decades of work as a historian in Wharton County and contributions to the historical preservation of Texas, Merle Reue Hudgins was presented with a state House Resolution and a Governor’s Yellow Rose of Texas Commission during a Wharton County Historical Commission meeting Monday.
With a showing of support by the Sons of the Republic of Texas, about 60 people attended the meeting, held at the newly-refurbished Wharton County Historical Museum.
The Sons of the Republic of Texas presented the Yellow Rose of Texas Commission, the highest award given to a woman by a Texas governor for exceptional community service such as volunteerism, charitable contributions, achievements related to the preservation of the history of Texas, or achievements toward improving the present for the future.
David Ramirez, president, and Jack Swanson, secretary, of the William H. Wharton Chapter 23, Sons of the Republic of Texas, presented Hudgins with the Commission of the Yellow Rose.
“I’ve read a lot of her materials throughout those years and have learned that she has spent a great deal of her life researching Wharton County,” Swanson said. “Not only Wharton County, but other things, too.
“She’s very involved with historical sites and I just really appreciate it. I might have been the instigator to get this started, but it was not without the approval of the Sons of Texas.”
Swanson started the award application process last year. It eventually made it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for official approval.
Hudgins joked about that process.
“He said ‘Merle, you deserve to get this and I’m going to do the work,” she said of Swanson. “In reality, if you want to place any blame for me getting this, it’s all his fault.”
Hudgins has contributed to the study of Texas history through her decades of research and writings. She gave credit to Wharton County citizens for the award, and her ninth grade history teacher, Charles Baker, at Wharton High School.
“All the schools in Texas had to teach Texas history in the seventh grade and in the ninth grade,” Hudgins said. “In the ninth grade, my history teacher would talk about what happened in Victoria, what happened in Matagorda, what happened in Columbia.”
Hudgins raised her hand, something she did often in class, and asked her teacher, “what happened here.”
“My teacher said, ‘I don’t know; I can only teach what’s in the book,’” Hudgins said. “And I said, ‘Did anything happen here? Are we like the hole in a donut and everything is around us and nothing in us?”
Baker told the teenaged Hudgins that she made a good point and it was something she should research.
“And he didn’t know it, but I took it up at that time,” Hudgins said.
Hudgins graduated in 1957. In decades later, in 2008, she earned the distinction of being the county’s official historian, an honor bestowed through a resolution by the Wharton County Commissioners Court.
District 85 State Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, presented the House Resolution to Hudgins.
“We’re recognizing a very important person,” Stephenson said.
When the Wharton-based representative introduced her to Gov. Abbott, Stephenson noted that part of the introduction included providing Abbott with her “gigantic” book entitled War Between the States Changed Texas Forever, a Study of Pre-Civil War, Civil War, and Post Civil War, volume I and II.
“It seemed to be the selling point,” Stephenson said.
Hudgins has made it her life’s goal to find out what has happened in Wharton County.
“I have found out a lot, and nobody can say nothing happened in Wharton County,” Hudgins said.
Her family, including her husband, Joe, and daughter, Sarah, were in attendance. Each has also done their share of showcasing the county’s history. Joe is a rancher and a vocational archaeologist who helped discover more than 2,000 artifacts that tell the history of Post West Bernard.
Sarah, a staunch supporter of U.S. veterans, has produced dozens of stories on the county’s veterans dating back to those who served in the first two World Wars.
“We are very proud of her,” Sarah said of her mother. “It is a huge honor. It is the highest honor a woman can be awarded (in Texas) and that’s pretty cool.”
