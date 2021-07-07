Wharton County had just 21 active cases of COVID-19 last week when Department of State Health Services ended routine reporting on the pandemic-producing virus.
Much of it is due to the low volume of positive cases across the state, and Wharton County, which often mirrored each other in terms of percentage of people vaccinated, OEM Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko said.
Of those 65 years and older, 68 percent are fully vaccinated in the county, according to the OEM. Also, 76 percent of those 65 years and older have at least received one dose.
Of the eligible population in the county who are 12 years and older, 47 percent have at least one dose, and 41 percent are fully vaccinated, the OEM reports.
The county lists 104 coronavirus deaths compared to the state’s 117. In all, 4,559 county residents tested positive for the virus, although total infection rate is likely higher due to mild cases going untested, especially in the early months.
In the county, vaccines are reportedly available at:
• Mid Coast Medical Clinic, 305 Sandy Corner Road, by appointment Tuesdays and Fridays. If insured, bring insurance card, identification, Medicare card (if applicable), and provide a Social Security number. Bring vaccine administration card if it is your second dose.
• H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic Street, in El Campo
• Walgreens, 203 North Mechanic, in El Campo
• Walmart, 3413 West Loop, in El Campo
• CVS Pharmacy, 1710 North Richmond Road, in Wharton
• H-E-B, 1616 North Alabama Road, in Wharton
• Walmart, 10388 US 59, in Wharton
The disease’s lingering threat prompted Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday to renew the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration. He initially declared a disaster March 13, 2020. Wharton County Commissioners Court did the same and will continue the declaration to coincide with the state’s, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
