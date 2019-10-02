Looking around the wide open space, Diane Bueltel envisions a thriving business in the North Washington building her family has owned for more than 100 years.
What’s now known as the Duson Block hasn’t been closed to the public for long since the construction was complete.
She hopes the doors to the 8 N. Washington site will have a business under contract before the end of the year and will be able to welcome customers again in the spring, Bueltel told the newspaper.
“We are definitely in to trying to preserve downtown,” she said, adding her family had previously worked with other revitalization efforts in the area. “We’re looking to get something to draw people in, but we are worried about the parking.”
While vacant, the wide open space most recently filled by the Gazebo Flowers & Gifts will get a little bit of a spruce up, preparing it for years, if not decades of service to come.
Her family upgrades the building often, keeping it looking its best, according to Bueltel. Over the decades, metal and then cloth-coated wiring has been switched out to now standard plastic with load centers made capable of handling modern demands.
Plumbing has been redone several times over the decades and will be updated again.
Brick and awnings have been repaired when needed as well as cleaned.
The classic pressed tin ceiling, however, remains although some of it is hidden behind one of the all too familiar drop ceilings made popular decades ago.
Even with it, the space last used by the Gazebo somehow looks bigger on the inside than most think it should standing at the glass double doors that mark its entrance.
It’s the way RB Department Store wanted it to look when it opened, Bueltel said. A ceiling soaring to top of the not quite three-story building throughout an open main center creates the appearance of space in an already spacious roughly 4,000 square foot area.
A second floor gallery circles the main area in a floor plan common to many department stores even today, adding more square footage for possible retail trade.
The section of the Duson building is just the latest area of downtown El Campo targeted for revitalization.
“The Downtown Business District in El Campo is the heart of our community and the area our visitors seek out first,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
“A plethora of restaurants and the variety of retail establishments offer an alternative for visitors, as well as local citizens seeking an alternative to going out of town for shopping and dining. Service businesses also play an important part, as clients bring additional traffic to our downtown,” she added.
Bueltel says she’s looking forward to seeing the space filled and that section of the building coming back to life.
“It’s always been in my family,” she said. “What we are trying to do is revitalize it.”
Other sections of the Duson Block (named after original owner W.W. Duson) contain professional offices and two apartments.
