The U.S. Census Bureau’s new population results, delayed until Sept. 30, will likely force a special session of the Texas Legislature, affecting how Wharton County’s new redistricting map and precincts are redrawn.
The Commissioners Court contracted with Austin law firm Allison, Bass & Magee, LLP a year ago for $10,000 to begin the redistricting process, but elected officials didn’t count on the Census’ release date being late.
Attorney James “Jim” Allison mailed a letter a week ago to Judge Phillip Spenrath that he read during a Wharton County Commissioners Court meeting Monday.
“This is beyond the control of the local political subdivisions and will be the critical work of the Texas Legislature and the federal courts,” Spenrath said, reading from the attorneys’ letter. “Unfortunately, we have been notified that the U.S. Census Bureau will not produce the necessary data files in a timely manner.”
Redrawing county precincts based on the largest and smallest existing precincts was an important matter, Spenrath said, and so was performing needed decennial changes and, if necessary, filing for federal redistricting assessment.
“If there is a deviation of 10 percent or greater between the most populated of four precincts and the least, then we are required by federal law to redraw boundaries so each has more or less the same proportion of constituents,” Spenrath said.
If redistricting is necessary based on population shifts, the county has budgeted an additional $30,000 for the law firm to move forward.
In 2011, Wharton County recorded a deviation of 7.95 percent, resulting in no precinct boundary changes, according to Allison, Bass & Magee. The smallest populated precinct was precinct 2, and the largest was 1.
The formation of the election precincts for voting boxes that make up each precinct has statutory size requirements, but it cannot be completed without the population numbers.
“Since we are required to deliver the final boundaries of voting boxes by Oct. 1, the entire redistricting effort and the statutory timeline for the upcoming March Primary election (in 2022), the boundaries for the following deadline and the elections themselves would need to be modified to fit this new reality,” the attorney letter read. “While we can anticipate the population changes will take place, the requirements to balance the precincts in terms of population in a manner which is compliant with the Voting Rights Act cannot be done without the final data.”
The census data comes in two separate forms, including the math and boundary files that make up the census map and then the population demographic file. This shows the number of people and the demographic ratio, and ethnic characteristics of a population.
The law firm plans to hold regional workshops by video call with five to 10 counties and other subdivisions at a time to outline the redistricting process.
