Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Layne Christine Anders, 29, of 107 E. Wayside in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 15, 2019. She was placed on eight years deferred probation, ordered to perform 500 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and obtain counseling.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Anders if she is able to complete all terms.
• Omer Lee Bogan, 41, of 2910 Old Lane City, No. B-4, in Wharton for attempted forgery, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on deferred probation for the Aug. 24, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Bogan to attend anti-theft classes, perform 150 community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Calvin Louis Clayton, 33, of 811 Sycamore Ridge in Houston for burglary of a building on March 17, 2015. He was sentenced to nine months state jail with credit for 274 days already served.
Clayton also pleaded guilt to manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance on March 17, 2015 along with burglary of a building and delivery of a controlled substance on March 19, 2017. He was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 838 days already served for the first drug charge. The second two charges netted concurrent sentences.
• Nakeshia Shena Earls, 37, of 7515 W. Bernard in Hungerford for forgery with an elderly victim and credit card abuse against a senior. She was placed on five years probation for the June 11 and 13, 2018 crimes and was ordered to perform 120 hours community service.
• Regina Faye Fisher, 53, of 1408 Whitson, No. 108, in Bay City for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was placed on five years probation for July 26, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Fisher to attend anti-theft classes, stay away from the H-E-B Corporation, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $100 fine.
• Jerrel Cedrick Fletcher, 31, of 14222 Kimberly Lane, No. 485, in Houston for possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 12 days in county jail for the March 21, 2017 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• William Coty Fraker, 34, of 516 N. Rusk in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 299 days in state jail for the April 10, 2019 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Joe Andrew Garcia, 49, of 947 N. Liberty in El Campo for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on 12 months deferred probation for the March 1, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Garcia to obtain counseling, perform 80 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Juan Jose Gonzales, 22, of 603 Arthur in Garwood for attempted tampering with evidence. H was sentenced to 380 days in state jail for the July 2, 2017 crime.
• Christopher Jason Guzman, 36, of 208 Mahan in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the Aug. 14, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Guzman to obtain counseling, perform 40 hours community service and pay a $2,000 fine.
• Ruby Nell Bryant Hardway, 50, of 928 N. Liberty in El Campo for three counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. She was sentenced to 312 days in state jail for the June 17, 2019 with credit for 61 days already served.
• Jeremy Bernard Holloway, 33, of 1039 Old McDonald Lane in Columbus for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years probation for the Aug. 25, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Holloway to obtain counseling, take parenting classes, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Ulyess Hughes, 55, of 1406 Martin Luther King in Wharton for burglary of a building. Hughes actually pleaded not guilty, but was found to be responsible by the court. Wharton County District Judge Randy Clapp sentenced him to two years in prison for the Jan. 4, 2018 crime with credit for six days already served.
• Adam Scott Hunt, 26, of 706 Nelson in El Campo for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 198 days in count jail for the Aug. 7, 2019 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Bradric Lavelle Kuykendall, 28, of 1703 Azalea in Wharton for burglary of a habitation. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Jan. 24, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Kuykendall to take a life skills program, perform 180 hours community service, avoid his victim and pay a $1,500 fine.
• Laquesha Marie Kuykendall, 29, of 1703 Azalea in Wharton for possession of marijuana ad tampering with evidence. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the Feb. 21, 2019 crimes
