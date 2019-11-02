“It is too cold outside for my little one,” said Faith Snyder, who brought her two-year-old son Wyatt Snyder.
While the lines grew at the Civic Center, a smaller yet still successful Trunk-Or-Treat was going on across town at San Roberto Bellermine Catholic Church.
Hosted by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 2275, the event took place in the parish hall and was visited by more 200 children. Most of the trick o treaters there dressed as either saints or angels.
“This is also a safe place for our religious education students with special needs to enjoy trick-or-treating,” said Terri Beltran, a special needs religious educator. All of Beltran’s students have special needs and all attended the Trunk-Or-Treat at San Roberto.
Many business and organizations team up with the Trunk-Or- Treat hosts to make the event work.
“We have roughly 30 booths”, ECPD dispatcher Amanda Harris said of the Civic Center event.
The final count there exceeded 1,100 children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.