Three Arrests Made, More Pending, Victims Suffered Non-Life-Threatening Wounds

First responders and families gather outside Wharton High School for any news after a pair of stabbings took place at the campus, Wednesday. Officials at the ISD announced an increased police presence for the rest of the week. Three arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

Two students were stabbed and three more arrested Wednesday afternoon as the result of a fight in the cafeteria at Wharton High School.

The high school and adjacent Wharton Junior High School were put on lockdown while law enforcement agencies responded to the incident. The fight reportedly started when a student who had been bullied drew a “bladed object” when he was about to be attacked by other students.

