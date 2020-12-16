For the first time in 12 years, the El Campo High School marching band qualified to compete at the 4A area contest in Corpus Christi on Dec. 5, giving them a shot at competing at the state contest.
“For us, (this acheivement) was a building block and a stepping stone to hopefully more next year,” ECHS Band Director Rolando Cantu said. “I told the students, the first one is always easy. It’s about being consistent, and that’s what we’re working on is being consistent.”
Ultimately, ECHS didn’t qualify to advance onto the state competition, but hit a milestone that hasn’t been achieved at the school in over a decade, placing 10th out of 14 competing bands.
This marching season was anything but normal, with COVID-19 safety precautions keeping audiences small and requiring social distancing when possible. Some bands were unable to participate in competitions due to the numbers in their regions.
ECHS competed against bands from Needville, Stafford, Brownsville and more. Before that, the band qualified for the area contest by receiving a “superior” rating at the Nov. 14 region marching contest held at Ricebird Stadium.
“The bands in the valley are very very good, and I knew we weren’t (at) that level just yet,” Cantu said. “I knew it was going to take some time, and then Needville had a really really good show too. To compete with them, we have to do a lot of fine tuning that we’re not doing just yet.”
Cantu’s favorite part of the season was seeing the students’ reactions after they completed a solid performance.
“My thing is I would be devastated if they were not happy with their performance,” Cantu said. “Every time they get off that field they’re happy and they’re excited and they know they’ve done something they haven’t done in a long time.”
This semester was Cantu’s first leading the ECHS band. He and the band began rehearsing this year’s competition show at the end of July, before the school year had started.
Senior Jason Rodriguez, who plays the snare drum, said the highlight of marching season for him was meeting Cantu.
It was “the way he just spoke to everyone,” Rodriguez said. “He pushed himself toward us to make us push ourselves toward him. Like a clash, but a good clash. It was a great time.”
On top of rehearsing their marching show music, which wove together hits from Pink Floyd and Radiohead, students memorized marching formations on the field and played at football games and pep rallies almost every week throughout the school year.
Sophomore Cullen Ardner, who plays the tuba, is looking forward to the spring semester, when the band will exchange their marching uniforms for indoor concert hall performances.
“Marching season is so much to worry about,” Ardner said. “Your feet, the tempo, what’s going on around you.”
Senior Alex Gonzalez plays the baritone and euphonium. He hopes to see the band continue growing during the upcoming semester.
“I really think this year our band has a really good tone and is just full of very talented players,” Gonzalez said. “With Mr. Cantu here, maybe just because it’s a new fresh experience or something, everyone seems a lot more motivated.”
Sophomore and trumpet player Sophia McLain is excited for concert season.
“I’m very excited,” McLain said. “We’ve heard a bit of the music we might play, and it sounds very fun and exciting. I’m ready to start working with everyone else … to figure out how to play.”
After hitting milestones during the marching season, Cantu and the band have set their sights on another long-time record for ECHS during the upcoming spring semester; a sweepstakes, achieved by having top scores in marching and concert competitions.
“Our next goal is to get straight ones in concert and sightreading in March or April so we can have a sweepstakes, which no one knows the last time that happened here,” Cantu said.
Cantu is already looking at music for next year’s marching show, and plans to let students’ in on the process. He’s thinking of doing something lighter for next year, and loves shows with jazz or Latin influences.
Community support was invaluable to the band throughout the semester, Cantu said.
“I have gotten so many messages and so many emails from people saying they can tell the students are having fun ... and that the students are pushing themselves,” Cantu said. “That makes me feel really good that the community, because band is sometimes a forgotten thing, is seeing that the band kids are doing a lot. Not only for the band, but for the community.”
