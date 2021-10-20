Wharton County’s early voting numbers for the state constitutional amendment election remained in the double digits through the first three days.
Turnout was expected to be low with only nine state propositions on the ballot.
“Please come out and vote. Consider it practice for next November,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said.
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 18.
Wharton County voters can cast early ballots at the El Campo library, 200 W. Church; Wharton County Annex D, 315 E. Milam in Wharton; and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside in East Bernard.
Early voting polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 22; and Monday, Oct. 25 to Wednesday, Oct. 27; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29.
The proposed amendments are the only items appearing on the November ballot.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.