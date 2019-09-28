First responders are getting ready to visit with the public Tuesday in observance of National Night Out, but sure would like more places to go.
“I have six parties as of today,” El Campo Police Cpl. Mark Biskup said, adding more can register through noon on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
National Night Out asks neighbors to come out of their homes and meet one another with the goal of reducing crime. In El Campo, police officers, firefighters and EMS crews routinely visit registered parties that night, giving the public a chance to meet with their public safety officials.
There is no cost to register a party, only benefits.
“I try to get all three first responder units (police, fire, EMS and Beamer [the ECPD drug detection dog}) at the parties. Unless there is a major call happening, it should go as planned,” Biskup said.
At each stop, first responders also bring along goodie bags for the children.
National Night Out is 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Last year, 14 homes in El Campo chose to host National Night Out parties scattered across the city.
National Night Out in El Campo is co-sponsored by the El Campo Police Department and the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers.
To register a block party in El Campo, call the ECPD at 543-5311 and ask for Biskup. In rural Wharton County, call the WCSO at 543-1373 to register with the dispatch office.
