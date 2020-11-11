Local schools have a long tradition of hosting Veterans Day celebrations, inviting current and former soldiers from the community to be honored with musical tributes. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the programs will be altered, but the messages of pride and gratitude will remain the same.
Today, at El Campo ISD, vets will be honored with drive-by parades hosted by the elementary schools and the middle school. All local veterans are welcome to participate by driving in the parade while students and teachers greet them from the sidewalk.
“El Campo Middle School student council representatives and other students will be handing out baked goods to the veterans who drive by,” ECMS Student Council Sponsor Karleigh Krpec said.
El Campo High School’s student council will be creating a video honoring local veterans by displaying pictures sent in by the community. Students will also outline the history of Veterans Day.
The video “will be sent out to the district and on social media for the community to see,” ECHS Student Council Sponsor Stephanie Jensen said.
Outdoor displays will be created with photos of veterans sent in by their families. On Monday, elementary students recorded a version of their traditional musical performance, which will be made available to the community over video.
The elementary parade starts at 9 a.m. on Ave. I in front of Hutchins Elementary, 1006 Roberts, and ending at Myatt Elementary, 501 W. Webb. Veterans are asked to remain in their cars for the parade. A map of the parade route is available on the district’s social media, and signs will be up to guide those participating.
The ECMS parade begins at 9:45 a.m. today, Nov. 11, in front of the school, 410 FM 2765.
Louise ISD schools will stick closer to the traditional program they hold every year, having musical tributes from students.
The “Louise High School Band will be performing ‘the Legacy of Heroes,’ ‘U.S. Forces Service Medley’ and ‘the National Anthem,’” LISD student council sponsor Vanessa Gaona said. “(The) third grade music class will be singing ‘America the Beautiful’ and ‘My Country Tis of Thee.’”
The celebration will be held outdoors at the district’s stadium to allow space for social distancing. The program is hosted by Louise High School’s student council and will feature a tribute wall of collected Veterans photos.
The LISD program begins at 9:30 a.m. today at the Louise Hornet Stadium, across from the high school, 408 Second. Masks will be required to attend the program.
St. Philip Catholic School will also be holding a parade, modified from the traditional program. All local veterans are welcome, and students will honor vets for their service with music as they drive by.
“We will have students performing our traditional Veteran’s Day tribute including (the) red, white and blue glove performance by our elementary students, a few selections by the band and the playing of Taps,” Administrative Secretary Mandy Stary said.
The St. Philip program will be at 10 a.m. today. To participate, remain in your car, and drive south on Depot Street, turning right at Church Street.
