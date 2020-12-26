With the fallout from Christmas celebrations likely unknown for weeks, Wharton County’s COVID-19 infection rates are already 21 percent higher than the state average.
“One in five (Wharton County) people getting tested are testing positive,” Wharton County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko said Wednesday.
Tuesday, 278 people were tested at the Wharton Civic Center. The results of those tests were not available by press time. If they follow the trend, Cenko said, the possibilities are of concern.
“Do the math. That would mean that 60 of them would be positive. At that rate, if they are not isolating/quarantining properly, that means we would have 120 to 180 new cases over the next 10 days,” she said.
There were 180 active COVID-19 cases among Wharton County residents as of Wednesday, the last reporting day before Christmas. Of those, 84 were among El Campo residents, 57 in Wharton, 13 in East Bernard, nine in Boling, seven in Louise and Hungerford, and three in Danevang.
The 14-day total for positive county cases was 265.
“It’s not hard to see how the disease is progressing in our county,” Cenko said.
County data still lists 67 COVID fatalities among county residents while the Department of State Health Services puts that number at 73.
Precautions remain the same: wear a mask, social distance and wash hands.
Concerns are real, Cenko said. “As of today (Wednesday) Texas is surpassing California in number of deaths.”
