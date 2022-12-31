Role Call

Casey Wells’ chickens and coop could be one of the ones that the legislature could be protecting with the pre-filed senate bill.

Chicken lovers and early risers should keep an eye on the Texas legislature’s 88th session, opening Jan. 10, for some doors that could be opening for both.

For fans of poultry, a pre-filed bill in the Texas Senate would guarantee a residential homeowners right to own a minimum of six chickens on a residential plot of land, superseding any city ordinances or property owners associations bylaws.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.