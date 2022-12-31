Chicken lovers and early risers should keep an eye on the Texas legislature’s 88th session, opening Jan. 10, for some doors that could be opening for both.
For fans of poultry, a pre-filed bill in the Texas Senate would guarantee a residential homeowners right to own a minimum of six chickens on a residential plot of land, superseding any city ordinances or property owners associations bylaws.
The City of El Campo’s charter currently allows for up to 25 chickens within the city limits, provided the homeowner gives the fowl enough room to roam, and as long as the birds don’t violate noise ordinances.
Any POA’s that would disallow feathered friends in residential areas would also be superseded.
The proposed statute would, however, allow for some restrictions on ownership, provided they don’t disallow birds below the six animal threshold.
Provisions explicitly allow either restrictions or a ban on roosters, breeding and distance requirements from other residential structures from both municipalities and POA’s.
Speaking of roosters and early risers, Texans might get a voice on ending Daylight Savings Time this election cycle.
A pre-filed piece of legislation in the Texas legislature would, if passed, put Daylight Savings Time on the ballot for Texans to vote on in November. Texans would have a pair of choices, either setting the clocks to standard time permanently, or setting to Daylight Savings Time, permanently.
Both options would end the biannual clock-fiddling, in theory, however there is a rub.
The federal Uniform Time Act allows states to opt-out of Daylight Savings Time, but doesn’t allow a state to set Daylight Savings Time as a standard, so if Texans elect to do so, the federal rule would need to be changed for the law to take effect.
As it stands, only two states, Hawaii and Arizona, as well as a collection of U.S. territories and tribal reservations, don’t recognize Daylight Savings Time.
