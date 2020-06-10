The El Campo ISD school board discussed purchasing laptops and the upcoming school year calendar in a brief special meeting held before El Campo High School’s graduation.
Thursday night, the board voted 7-0 to purchase 1,200 laptops to be used by students. When the district will receive the devices, however, is up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s a worldwide shortage of electronic devices,” Information Services Turk Krenek said. “So at least this would get us in line while the line is still relatively short.”
District officials were confident about $801,000 of the purchase could be reimbursed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“After seeing what we did this year, it was a success,” Board President James Russell said. “We definitely had challenges. With the upcoming school year likely to face some of the same challenges, I really don’t see how we can not do this.”
Continuing discussion from May’s regular meeting, the board looked over calendar options for the 2020-2021 school year. District officials and the board discussed how to structure the school year so that the required 75,600 instructional minutes can be met if another COVID-19 outbreak closes ECISD. “The goal is to not lose instructional minutes,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said.
Due to statewide school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the Texas Education Agency released guidance on adapting 2020-2021 school year calendars to help districts prepare for COVID-19 outbreaks.
To change the semester start date, districts can obtain a designation as a District of Innovation, which ECISD already has. Another option is to opt for a year-round designation, where school districts operate a minimum of 11 months out of the year.
The board opted to delay selecting a calendar, but agreed in a 7-0 vote that the district will not start school before August 12.
“It gives us a little bit more time to see where we’re at, see what’s going on, put a little bit more thought behind ... how we’re going to do certain things,” Trustee Dennis Rawlings said.
Continuing the process of hiring a new superintendent, the school board interviewed two candidates in closed meetings Monday and three candidates Tuesday.
“The board is extremely excited about the response we’re getting,” Russell told the Leader-News Tuesday.
Multiple finalists will be selected at a closed meeting today and follow-up interviews will be conducted. Closed meetings are scheduled for tomorrow and Friday, where a lone finalist could be chosen.
The board plans to meet at 5:30 p.m. on June 10, 11 and 12 in the Seminar Room at ECHS, 600 W. Norris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.