West Wharton County schools consistently surpass state averages in graduation and come well under the state average drop-out rates.
Released by the Texas Education Agency, school report cards show how local districts compare to state averages in test scores, graduation rates, drop-out rates etc.
El Campo ISD’s drop out rate for the 2019-2020 school year was 0.6 percent up from 0.5 the previous school year. Over the same time, Louise ISD had a perfect zero percent drop out rate.
“I think its very individualized attention. The outgoing principal, Mrs. (Donna) Kutac, has figured out how to keep kids going and does everything within her power to keep the kids going. She helps get them to school, visits their parents and utilizes her power to help,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said
State averages for annual high school dropouts that year were 1.6 percent of students, meaning El Campo’s class of 1,157 would have lost about 19 students and Louise’s class of 148 would have lost two students on average.
“One thing that we’re doing right is that we’re doing the alternative learning program. You can correlate that with lower drop out rates. To the students that don’t fit the traditional education model, that program is critical ... It’s a small and intimate program with a good student to teacher ratio. We can address students with high needs and high risk through that program,” El Campo Middle School principal Sandra Fellers said, adding “If there’s a student with a health issue, they don’t need to be packed up in an environment or moving around so much on a college-style campus.” Fellers served as principal at El Campo High School until moving to ECMS for the 2022-23 school year.
For East Wharton County schools, Wharton ISD’s drop out rate was 2.7 percent, over four times ECISD’s rate. Whereas Boling ISD and East Bernard ISD matched Louise in 2019-20 by having a drop out rate of zero.
Students in special cases are allowed to leave traditional school without registering as drop outs through the school, primarily for medical care or incarceration. While Texas recognizes these exemptions, the federal Department of Education does not.
When using the federal standard, El Campo graduated 96.4 percent of its Class of 2020, well above the state average of 90.3 percent. Wharton graduated 94.7 percent of their 2019-20 students. Louise’s and Boling’s perfect 100 percent rates remain unchanged. East Bernard graduated 98.7 percent of their students.
The federal standards also don’t count students who receive a G.E.D. or have to repeat a grade in the graduation rates.
