Wharton County’s COVID infection numbers are higher now than two weeks after Labor Day and are growing.
New confirmed coronavirus cases from the last 14 days hit 242 on Monday, prompting officials to yet again issue pleas of caution.
“Today, in Wharton, we tested 77 people in the first hour and 45 minutes and it hasn’t slowed down much,” Wharton County Office Of Emergency Management Deputy Director Debbie Cenko said Tuesday. “Tomorrow we could easily have another 100 cases.”
With families likely planning holiday gatherings and new year celebrations, the rising count is especially troubling.
Warnings remain the same – social distance, wear a mask and wash, wash, wash your hands – but the response is highly mixed.
“I think it’s like talking politics. They’ve got their minds made up,” Cenko said, adding that, unfortunately, it may take a sick family member to spur action.
A vaccine is on the way, but a COVID-19 inoculation would be similar in effect to a flu shot. It helps, but doesn’t mean someone would be virus-free forever.
“We won’t see a drop in cases for several months,” Cenko said, adding even then, “You can’t let your guard down.”
Disinformation on Internet sites isn’t helping in the effort to encourage the public to take precautions, she added.
In the meantime, U.S. companies are producing vaccines as quickly as possible, sending out millions of doses this week with hospital workers, emergency responders and the elderly in the top tier for receiving the shots. Texas is expected to receive 1.4 million doses before the end of December.
The New York Times reports one in every 18 U.S. citizens have now contracted the virus or more than 5 percent. The national death toll stands at one of 1,038 Americans or slightly less than one tenth of a percent.
In Wharton County, there were 162 active cases on Monday, 89 of which were in El Campo, 46 in Wharton, 11 in East Bernard, seven in Boling, three each in Danevang and Louise, two in Hungerford and one in Glen Flora.
The county reports 67 county residents have died as a result of the virus while the Department of State Health Services puts that number at 73.
In all, 2,172 county residents have been positive for the virus since testing began in March.
Stay at home orders have been issued in California, Ohio and North Carolina. Most businesses remain closed in California as well as in New Mexico, Oregon, Washington state, Minnesota, Illinois and Pennsylvania, the Times reports.
Globally, infection numbers are growing, with the United Kingdom locking down sections of Britain, effectively canceling gatherings in southern areas like London. Flights from the area have been halted as well.
The BBC reports Germany is under lock down until Jan. 10 with schools, restaurants and non-essential businesses down. Gatherings are restricted to two households and five people.
France has a nationwide 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew through Jan. 20 that will only be lifted on Christmas Eve.
In Greece, people must request via text message permission to leave their homes and a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in effect through Jan. 7.
Italy and Spain also have national curfews and most businesses are closed while in Belgium, only one person (always the same person) is allowed to visit your home, the BBC reports.
