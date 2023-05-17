El Campo City Council took no action Tuesday, effectively dropping a lingering challenge against Creekside Ranch apartments and town homes on the West Loop.
The decision not to vote came after a roughly half hour meeting with attorney Richard Kerzee who was filling in for Ronny Collins, the city’s normal legal counsel.
Creekside developer TriArc has started construction as defined in its planned development agreement with the City of El Campo, TriArc’s attorney Audra Rod Smith told council Tuesday evening.
Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante and council members Thomas Coblentz and David Hodges said they wanted the city attorney’s ruling on whether that was accurate. Councilman Hancock again expressed concern on possible costs to the city.
“We’re not receiving any incentives from the city and we are not asking for any,” TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante told council, adding that the complex will, however, be adding to El Campo’s property tax base. Previously, the site had been ag land exempt from municipal taxation.
Hodges again questioned whether the complex would be low-income dwellings and was again told no. “We have 1,700 units in our portfolio ... not one is Section 8,” Bramante said.
Next up for the project is the digging of a pond, an effort hampered by recent downpours. Overall construction is anticipated to take between 18 and 24 months depending on weather.
