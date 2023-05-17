Under Construction

Creekside Ranch apartments and town homes will be open in 18 to 24 months on the West Loop at South Street. Four city councilmen have questioned TriArc's ability to produce the project, but after visiting with the city attorney again Tuesday, opted not to try to interfere with their efforts.

El Campo City Council took no action Tuesday, effectively dropping a lingering challenge against Creekside Ranch apartments and town homes on the West Loop.

The decision not to vote came after a roughly half hour meeting with attorney Richard Kerzee who was filling in for Ronny Collins, the city’s normal legal counsel.

