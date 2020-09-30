COVID-19 planning was a big topic at this month’s El Campo ISD trustee meeting as district leaders prepare for many students to leave remote learning for in-person education.
The board met on Tuesday, Sept. 22, unanimously approving Oct. 19 to become a student holiday and teacher work day so that faculty can better prepare for the next grading period.
Monday, Oct. 19 would have been the start of the second nine-weeks grading period of the school year, which ends Friday, Oct. 17, but administrators wanted to give teachers an extra day to prepare for an anticipated increase of in-person students.
“The majority of (students) online are wanting to come back in person,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said Tuesday night.
ECISD leaders found that about 70 percent of students attending remotely are currently failing at least one of their courses.
“Part of our struggle has been connectivity, (and) for some its been lack of participation,” El Campo High School Principal Demetric Wells said.
The district sent out a survey on Monday for ECISD parents to select remote or in person education for their students. The survey will be due on Oct. 1, and the selection will be for the second nine-week grading school year, ECHS administrators are considering switching classes back to a traditional length, around 45 minutes per class period. Classes were shortened this semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Callaghan shared the timeline for finding a new middle school principal, saying he expects to recommend a finalist to the board by mid-November.
“We will open applications on Oct. 1 and close them on Oct. 28,” he said. “We will screen applicants, set up interviews for Nov. 9 and 10, complete superintendent interviews with two finalists on (Nov.) 11 and 12, and then bring a recommendation to the board on (Nov.) 16 or 17.”
Former El Campo Middle School Principal Gary Figirova stepped down from his post at the end of July, and then was hired on as a JV football coach and special education behavior teacher at El Campo High School shortly after.
Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary is serving as interim principal until district leaders can find someone to permanently fill the role.
