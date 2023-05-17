A group of self-styled assassins assemble tonight, targeting the little bugs that make residents bleed (and itch too).
There’s standing water throughout the city that “is a prime breeding/hatching ground for our over 85 species of mosquitoes in the South Texas region, some of which could carry disease,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said, adding his licensed crews are about to start targeting the biting bugs.
“Mosquito outbreaks are usually seven to 10 days after a significant rain event, so spraying schedules will coincide with surveys and complaints,” he added.
The first round of mosquito spraying, however, will depend on weather conditions, he said. You just can’t fog when it’s raining or about to be raining.
That’s why public works is turning to the public for help, asking residents to dump any standing water around homes in anything from flower pots and decorative items to discarded junk or even improperly drained spots in the yard.
“One of the best ways to manage mosquito populations is to properly eliminate mosquito breeding habitats,” Thompson said.
Taking care to limit exposure to the potential bites is important as well.
The public is encouraged to remember the 5 D’s of Defense:
• DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.
• DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.
• DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, daytime and dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.
• DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.
• DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.
Whenever possible, keep grass and weeds managed and cut. “This will drastically reduce a breeding / hiding ground,” Thompson said.
West Nile virus has only been confirmed in one Texas county so far north of Dallas, but that’s expected to change soon as a result of the wet weather.
