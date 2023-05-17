Foggy Pest Controllers Returning Tonight

A group of self-styled assassins assemble tonight, targeting the little bugs that make residents bleed (and itch too).

A group of self-styled assassins assemble tonight, targeting the little bugs that make residents bleed (and itch too).

There’s standing water throughout the city that “is a prime breeding/hatching ground for our over 85 species of mosquitoes in the South Texas region, some of which could carry disease,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said, adding his licensed crews are about to start targeting the biting bugs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.