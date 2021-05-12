A FEMA outreach program will set up in the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, from noon to 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 12 to help residents navigate the steps needed to request and receive federal aid for the February winter storm.
No appointment is necessary, but residents are encouraged to bring with them photos or other documentation of damages received during the long freeze. Please have insurance information, if available, address of damaged property, your social security number and a phone number where you can be contacted. Have information for direct deposit ready as well.
