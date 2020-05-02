In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, an era marked by high unemployment, some El Campo retailers were able to find prosperity using social distancing-friendly business models.
Shabby Chic Boutique owner Beverly Skow made a website for her business before the pandemic, but didn’t have time to devote to it, until now.
“We’ve grown (the website), and we’re actually renting a space now for a warehouse,” Skow said. “It’s grown that much during (the pandemic).”
Heather Simons, owner of Southern Bell Boutique, has also seen her online sales grow in recent weeks. She had mixed emotions when Governor Greg Abbott announced retailers could open Friday.
“People are already going stir crazy,” Simons said. “It’s either going to make the situation worse or maybe these people are going to start being clean and it’ll be a good thing.”
After being limited to online and to-go shopping for over a month, some Texas retailers, including Shabby Chic and Southern Bell, opened their doors at 25 percent capacity Friday. The El Campo store owners weren’t worried about the in-person capacity restriction.
“For me, a retail store, you come in, you go,” Simons said. “I maybe, at the most, have three people here at one time.”
“I notice people kind of social distance automatically,” Skow said. “You don’t really have to tell them (to do) that anymore.”
To open, retailers are required by the Texas Department of State Health Services to allow six feet of distance between employees and customers, disinfect items customers touch and have hand sanitizer available. Face coverings for employees are not required, but recommended.
“It’ll be good to see people, but of course we’re doing the social distancing,” Skow said. “No hugging. No handshakes. Stuff like that.”
Both businesses opened for normal hours Friday, and both will plan to continue local delivery and to-go shopping during the remainder of the pandemic.
“I don’t know if people are going to be too scared to even go out anyways,” Simons said. “I don’t know how people are going to think about it, so it will be playing it by ear.”
