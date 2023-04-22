Vandals target West Loop Legacy Park again

Vandals broke out boards on the Legacy Park maze and damaged a bathroom door just four days after Lower Colorado River Authority volunteers did repairs and other spruce ups to the area.
The city caught the crime on camera, Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told the Leader-News Wednesday, adding police are now tracking down the four suspects.
“Hard work by volunteers that don’t live here, that took their time to help make our city look better, (was done) just to have local disrespectful youths tear it apart,” Thompson said.
Newly-painted boards were kicked out, broken and then tossed throughout the maze and playground area of the West Loop Park.
The wanton destruction took place between 7:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, April 17. Less than three hours earlier, parks crews were finishing the area’s spruce up.
“You can actually hear them vandalizing (on the security footage),” Thompson said.
The now-almost-routine repairs needed to fix damage caused by vandals in several city parks has put a strain on the public works budget.
It has “forced (the parks department) to apply our limited resources to repairing damage from vandalism, cleaning graffiti and installing security cameras at our parks ... Our community is better than this,” Thompson said.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other park vandalism, is asked to contact the El Campo police at 979-543-5311 or El Campo Public Works at 979-541-5075.
“If you see something, say something,” Thompson said.
