Vandals target West Loop Legacy Park again

LCRA volunteers work to repaint Legacy Park’s fencing just days before vandals damaged the recently repainted children’s play park.

Vandals broke out boards on the Legacy Park maze and damaged a bathroom door just four days after Lower Colorado River Authority volunteers did repairs and other spruce ups to the area.

The city caught the crime on camera, Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told the Leader-News Wednesday, adding police are now tracking down the four suspects.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.