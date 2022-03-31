Molli B’s Coffee Cafe, a restaurant and coffee bar on North Mechanic, is moving to a new location later this year on West Jackson.
First opened in November 2019, Molli B’s Coffee Cafe has faced challenges. COVID-19 forced closure in April 2020. The store reopened three months later; then lost all of its food not just in the blackouts caused during winter storm Uri, but also when a nearby transformer failed.
“Molli B’s should be closed if not for God. The community is amazing,” owner Molli Bodungen said.
The move is optimistically scheduled for July, however September is the more pessimistic forecast.
Guests should look forward to visiting The Jackson Street Coffee House, 711 W. Jackson, with all their Molli B’s favorites inside.
Bodungen plans to rent the office space above as The Loft at Jackson Street to help cover the overhead costs of the business.
“There will be seven business offices that are for rent, as well as 20 memberships for the open area desks that anyone can rent and use for a monthly fee,” Bodungen said.
There are also plans to run a farmer’s market on Saturdays to encourage local vendors and offer them a space to sell their products.
“The restaurant doesn’t have the pressure to eat the overhead, with the offices giving that leverage. The offices and the farmers market can keep Molli B’s open,” Bodungen said.
Bodungen also plans to let cottage bakers rent the kitchen facilities at night for their retail products. “It won’t generate much revenue. But it’ll incubate small businesses and that’s what I’m about. We’ve had several people at Molli B’s approach us to use our kitchen and we just weren’t set up for it,” Bodungen said.
Community is a key feature of the business model Bodungen has been working under for years. She has been heavily involved in the Women of Washington movement and has no plans to stop.
“I might have events on Jackson, but I won’t compete with Washington Street. Paint Perfection is my home, I’m always here,” Bodungen said.
The new space does come with new worries. “Not being (on North Mechanic), between schools might impact volume initially as will moving away from the clinic, but I’m hoping the drive through will offset that. We’ve had people asking for a drive through,” Bodungen said.
A Palacios native, Bodungen served as principal in Wharton and El Campo schools before moving to Wharton ISD and ending her education career as an associate principal in Wharton.
She purchased Paint Perfection in 2015 and opened the coffee bar inside in 2016.
The El Campo City Council has approved a tax agreement with Bodungen for the West Jackson property waiving half of the building permit fees and reimbursing increases in property tax on the building until 2027. The 380 tax agreement is meant to encourage new business growth in the city.
