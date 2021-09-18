The hunt for a hit-and-run driver Wednesday led to one El Campo police officer being bitten by a pit bull and another injured in a scuffle.
Now 27-year-old Jose Eduardo Herrera Guzman of 811 Burdette faces charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest and failure to report a crash. He remains in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of $25,500 in bonds as of press time.
The events started with a minor crash in the 700 block of Burdette during the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, Sept. 15. ECPD Officer Gabriel Perales arrived on scene first and discovered a vehicle in the ditch. He quickly spotted a man and woman walking away with a pit bull beside them.
Perales tried to keep the man on the scene and a struggle ensued, according to ECPD Lt. Russell Urban.
“The pit bull became aggressive towards Officer Perales, and eventually bit him on the upper thigh area. Officer Perales deployed his taser on the dog. The taser was effective and the dog fled the area and could not be located again,” Urban said.
While Perales faced the dog, Herrera fled to his home a block away while additional officers arrived on scene.
Herrera was located inside his home, but reportedly opted to struggle rather than submit to arrest.
“One of the officers deployed a taser on (Herrera) during the struggle. The taser was not effective,” Urban said, but added officers were able to finally get Herrera cuffed, but Officer Dillon Rhodehammel’s forearm was injured in the scuffle.
Both officers’ injuries were treated at the El Campo Memorial Hospital emergency room and they were released. Lt. Justin Soza reports both officers are doing well.
