El Campo Branch Library
Reading Program Ends Today
The El Campo Branch Library’s summer reading program is coming to a close. The deadline for all ages is Saturday, July 31. That is the last day the library will be handing out reading prizes. Patrons are asked to turn in their reading logs/charts in before it is too late. For information, call 543-2362.
Back To School Supplies Being
Sought For Local Students
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church and their After School Activities Program are asking for help from the community, including individuals and businesses, for their Back2School Bash in August. They are seeking donations of backpacks, school supplies, juice boxes and gently used clothing for the youth attending El Campo ISD. These items will be distributed during the 14th Annual Back2School Bash from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at Pilgrim Rest. To make arrangements to drop off donations, call Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245.
Honorary Ricebird Athletic Pass
Available For Seniors 65 And Older
El Campo ISD will be taking photographs for the honorary Ricebird athletic pass from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, July 29 at the administration office. This pass will allow anyone 65 years of age or older free entrance to any home sporting event except for varsity football games. To qualify for the pass, a person must show an ID that verifies they are 65 or older. The pass will be a photo ID, much like a student or teacher ID. There is no cost to get a pass, and it will never need to be renewed. Badges will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Saturday, July 31
Market Day Event Planned
KJT Lodge No. 79 in Hungerford is organizing a summer market day event featuring vendors and their crafts. The event will be at Hungerford Hall from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Lady Lions Host Ice Cream Social
Enjoy your favorite ice cream and toppings at the El Campo Lady Lions Club ice cream social from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the American Legion Hall. All are welcome to attend. There will be kids games, other activities and prizes to be won. A 50/50 raffle and bike raffle are also planned. Free eye screenings, blood pressure checks and pulse/oxygen checks will be available. Proceeds benefit community projects.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Blue Creek Market Marks Five Years
Blue Creek Market, 909 S. Wharton, is celebrating their fifth anniversary with a Chamber Blender from 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. The evening will include refreshments, socializing and shopping. Everyone is welcome to attend this event.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Chamber Blender To Be At Ruby and Yaya
Ruby and Yaya are celebrating their new downtown boutique with a Chamber Blender from 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at their new downtown location at 115 N. Washington. Come enjoy a fun evening of socializing, shopping and refreshments. All are welcome, Blenders are open to the public.
Golfers Welcome To Participate
First Presbyterian Church is hosting a golf outing, a Five Man 9 Hole Scramble event starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Entry fee is $60 and includes a fajita dinner and a chance to win a Yeti cooler. Prizes will be paid for first, second and third place teams. To sign up, visit the Pro Shop at the El Campo Country Club, or call or text: Derek Treybig, 332-2484, Gerry Couey, 541-6926 or Blake Barger, 270-1889.
Ongoing
ECHS Football Tickets On Sale
El Campo High School football tickets are now on sale to the public from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Aug. 6 at the ECISD administration office, 700 West Norris. Season tickets are $25 per set for five tickets.
BTS Shirt Drive Continues
Be the Light Community Outreach is holding a back-to-school drive for polo shirts and other shirts that meet the El Campo ISD dress code requirements now through the end of August. Gently used or new shirts must be washed or cleaned and dropped off at 3 in 1 Fitness, 702 N. Mechanic. For information, call Jennifer Pena, 616-7102.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
Event Raises Funds For Cancer
Wharton County Cares is having a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser to help cancer patients in Wharton County with their expenses. Those interested should call Becky Koudela, 332-1685; Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Allison Watson, 210-914-4815.
Ministry Helps The Grieving
A grief ministry for parents who have lost their child meets monthly at Assumption Catholic Church parish hall, 108 6th St., in Ganado. For information, call Patricia Hoelscher, 257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
Pick Up Special Ed. Records
The El Campo-Rice Special Education Cooperative would like to inform parents when personally identifiable information collected, maintained and used is no longer needed to provide educational services for their child. The Special Education office maintains the special education records for a minimum of seven years beyond dismissal, graduation or transfer from the district. If your child received their last special education services during the 2013-14 school year, you have the option to come by the Meadow Lane Resource Center Special Education Department, 2620 Meadow Lane in El Campo, to pick up their records. Parents will have until July 29 to pick up the records. Any records that are not picked up will be destroyed. Parents must be reminded that the records may be needed by the student or the parents for social security benefits or other purposes. The Special Education office is open 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday until Thursday, July 29.
Road Closed For Bridge Work
Contractors closed FM 647 South of US 59 at East Mustang Creek on Monday, June 21. This closure will be done to replace the existing bridge. The work is projected to take approximately 90 working days to complete, pending weather.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
