Crop producers will have the chance to see tests of dozens of soybean and cotton varieties that have been growing since early April at the second annual Wharton County AgriLife Turn Row Meeting.
The 2021 Cotton and Soybean Turn Row Meeting is hosted by the Wharton County AgriLife Extension office, and is free to attend.
The meetings will be outside and feature discussions from local ag experts to help producers tackle the challenges of the 2021 growing season. The whole event is expected to last about three hours, ending around lunchtime.
“Insect control is really critical at this point (in the growing season) so we have some information to relay,” AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said. “Also, it’s an opportunity for producers to look at different varieties. Some are on the market, some are being researched.”
The soybean trial includes 30 different varieties of the crop. Event speakers are State Cropping Systems Specialist Ron Schnell who will discuss soybean agronomics; Extension Plant Pathologist Tom Isakeit who will speak on soybean disease and Bowen who will present information on soybean pest control.
The cotton tests are a Replication Agronomic Cotton Evaluation (RACE) trial, with 10 varieties of cotton. Extension Cotton Specialist Ben McKnight will speak on cotton research and Isakeit will discuss the main disease concerns for the 2021 cotton crop.
RACE trials are replicated in multiple neighboring counties as well as different regions across the state. The cotton varieties were planted in rows of six, three times each in the same field. The test is being replicated in Matagorda, Jackson, Colorado and Fort Bend Counties as well, Bowen said.
“There’s a lot of agronomic data for farmers to evaluate in different conditions in multiple counties,” he said.
With the RSVP deadline still upcoming, it’s too soon to know how many producers will attend this year’s meeting, Bowen said, but he hopes for a crowd of about 20 to 30.
“It just all depends on what keeps them busy,” Bowen said. “With it being hot and dry, a lot of farmers are catching up on delayed weed control and insect control and fungicide application.”
The first local AgriLife turn row meeting was held in 2019, and a meeting was not held in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by noon on Tuesday, June 29. To do so, call the Extension office at 979-532-3310 or email stacey.shanks@ag.tamu.edu.
The soybean trial viewing will be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30 at Howard and Dolly Wittig’s farm, 8826 South Hwy 60 in Wharton. GPS location coordinates are 29.224777, -96.032525. The cotton trial viewing will begin at 11 a.m. on June 30 on CR 461 in Wharton. GPS coordinates are 29.296680, -96.213993.
If anyone needs help with directions, call Bowen at 979-480-6430. Maps to the locations are available at https://wharton.agrilife.org/event/wharton-agrilife-soybean-and-cotton-turn-row-meeting/
