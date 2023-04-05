A license plate-hunting system will soon be set up in El Campo with the goal of tracking down wanted felons.
City council approved the Flock Safety automatic license plate readers in a 6-0 vote last session with state Operation Lone Star funds covering the $45,200 two-year contract for hardware and service. Mayor Chris Barbee, recovering from surgery, was not present.
Eight of the monitoring cameras will be strategically placed in El Campo and linked to state and national crime information computer systems. It allows a wanted felon’s vehicle’s license plate to be entered by officers in one city and “ping” in another as well as locally, notifying them of the location.
The system helped identify wanted felon Raymond Lights as his 2003 white, four-door Hyundai Sonata passed through Fulshear on April 1, 2021. At the time, a warrant had been issued for Lights’ arrest on a probation violation for an aggravated robbery conviction.
Lights, a Simonton resident, chose to flee Fulshear police making it five miles west of East Bernard on CR 270 before crashing. His girlfriend 51-year-old passenger Julia Moreno of Gonzales died in the crash.
Now in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond, Lights faces a murder charge in addition to the probation violation.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department has two patrol vehicles equipped with the license plate readers and one stationary automatic license plate reading device at an undisclosed location, all funded by either forfeiture or Operation Lone Star dollars.
“This technology has attributed to dozens of stolen vehicle hits and unlawful use of a motor vehicle arrests, since their debut,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
It could have helped track the thieves in a series of pharmacy heists in recent years, Assistant Police Jennifer Mican told council Monday. “They (officers and/or agencies) will get the alerts themselves, if it hits one of their (the assorted agency postings), it (the camera) sends out alerts to dispatchers,” she said.
Srubar was in the audience, waiting to see if council would approve the cameras, if they did, a similar agreement would presented to commissioners’ court.
“It’s already set up on some (patrol) units. The great thing about Operation Lone Star is bringing all the counties together. It is easy for us to get a ping here and follow them through,” Mican said.
The plate readers can also be utilized to assist with amber or silver alerts if the originating agency enters the information into the system.
District 2 Councilwoman questioned how much time it would take away from patrolling El Campo streets.
“If we can help, assist in stopping a wanted person, or bring back stolen property, that’s what we want to do, but our first priority is to protect our citizens,” Mican said.
