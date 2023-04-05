How They Will Help

El Campo Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican explains to city council the differences between automatic license plate readers and red light cameras. The readers can be used to locate wanted felons, stolen vehicles or missing persons, for example. They do not issue tickets.

A license plate-hunting system will soon be set up in El Campo with the goal of tracking down wanted felons.

City council approved the Flock Safety automatic license plate readers in a 6-0 vote last session with state Operation Lone Star funds covering the $45,200 two-year contract for hardware and service. Mayor Chris Barbee, recovering from surgery, was not present.

