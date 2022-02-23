Public input will be the next step in city redistricting efforts with a hearing set for March 14.
Knight Law Firm LLP of Austin has prepared three possible redistricting maps for consideration each trying to come near the 3,088 residents per district that would balance the 12,350 El Campo residents recorded by the 2020 census.
El Campo City Council District 2 has the least people with 2,886 living in those boundaries covering roughly the southwest side quadrant of El Campo. The largest is District 4, the northwest section of the city, with 3,245 residents. District 1 has 3,237 residents and District 3 2,982.
Ten percent variance in populations is allowed, but anything over that triggers the need to redistrict. The difference between District 2 and 4 is 11.62 percent.
Although El Campo has several large housing developments pending including hundreds of apartments on the West Loop, these are not taken into consideration during this redistricting process.
“These numbers will be included in the next census and could require another redistricting in 10 years. It would be difficult to quantify growth (in regards to potential development), as much of this is still in design phases,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Tuesday.
The public hearing on the possible new boundaries is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 14 in El Campo City Council Chambers, 315 E. Jackson, with the Knight Law Firm presenting options as part of their $16,000 service to the city.
The 2020 Census revealed shifts in El Campo’s population among its four council districts and a balance must be met before the upcoming May balloting.
The Knight firm began working with the city on a $3,000 basic review in November and then was hired to create balanced maps in December.
El Campo’s governing board comprises seven council positions, four based on geographic districts and three at-large posts. The districts haven’t been changed since 2000.
Redistricting also has to take into account minority groups and not weaken their voting power. Slightly more than 20 percent of District 2, for example, are black residents, while the black population makes up less than 10 percent of any other council district.
District 1 is almost 69 percent Hispanic, with District 2 at almost 67 percent Hispanic. Hispanic residents make up less than 40 percent of the other two precincts.
District 1, currently represented by Anisa Vasquez, roughly covers east El Campo, mainly from east of Mechanic to south of the middle school.
The Census data reports 2,225 Hispanic residents in the district, along with 640 white and 307 black.
District 2, generally the area from west of South Wharton Street and south of the railroad tracks, traditionally holds the most substantial percentage of minority voters in El Campo. The 2020 Census data lists 1,925 Hispanic residents there, along with 330 white and 591 black, in the district currently represented by Gloria Harris.
District 3, currently represented by David Hodges, covers an area bounded to the north by West Norris Street, east by North Mechanic Street, and south by the railroad tracks.
The Census report lists 1,139 Hispanic residents in District 3 as well as 1,516 white and 251 black.
District 4, represented currently by John Hancock Jr., is generally north of West Norris Street and West of North Wharton Street, although it also includes the area around El Campo Middle School. The current district has 1,232 Hispanic constituents, 1,842 white and 119 black, according to the Census.
The U.S. Census lists 8,888 residents of voting age in the city.
