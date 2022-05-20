House District 85 Republican challenger Stan Kitzman got Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s endorsement Thursday, just days after incumbent Phil Stephenson’s campaign sent out an email claiming he had it.
With Election Day coming Tuesday, both candidates are left wondering what effect the governor’s announcement will have on voters.
“We had a screw up here,” said Stephenson, R-Wharton, Thursday. “He endorsed me last time and (my) consultant (Todd Gallaher) screwed that up ... it shouldn’t have gotten out like that.”
More than 20,000 addresses in District 85 received an email seeming to indicate the governor had endorsed Stephenson for the May 24, 2022 GOP run-off.
“I do apologize and you can damn sure say it,” Stephenson said, adding he would be sending a formal apology to the governor. “I’m not going to lose my reputation no matter what.”
Campaign appearances with the governor prior to the email seemed to indicate he had Abbott’s support, according to Stephenson, who added he had been unable to reach anyone in the governor’s office to make it official.
Abbott announced his endorsement of Kitzman on Thursday, one day before the end of early voting.
“Stan Kitzman served his country for 20 years in the Texas Army National Guard, so I know he will be a reliable partner as we work to secure our southern border,” Gov. Abbott announced via Twitter and email.
“He is also a charter member of the Waller County Republican Club, and a trustworthy warrior for the conservative cause. I urge everyone in House District 85 to join me in supporting Stan Kitzman for this critical runoff election.”
Kitzman called the governor’s endorsement “huge ... I’m very honored,” but added he’s continuing to campaign through the now six-county District 85.
Prior to this summer’s redistricting efforts, District 85 had covered only Wharton and Jackson counties along with a portion of Fort Bend County. Now, however, District 85 covers all of Wharton, Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Waller counties along with part of Fort Bend County.
“I was asked to run by people from the old District 85 who had confidence and faith in me and knew that I would work hard,” said Kitzman who calls Waller County home.
Kitzman added the support comes because “my opponent is one of the least effective in the whole legislature.”
Ag Commissioner Sid Miller and State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, a Waller County resident who formerly served as state senator for Wharton County and the surrounding area, have also endorsed Kitzman.
“I appreciate the governor joining Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in supporting our efforts to bring positive, effective, representation to the citizens of this district,” Kitzman said hours after receiving Abbott’s endorsement. “From Schulenburg to Sugar Land, Walhalla to Wharton, High Hill to Hempstead, House District 85 represents the best of Texas and I look forward to serving Austin, Colorado, Fayette, Fort Bend, Waller and Wharton counties. It is time to secure the Texas border, deliver real tax relief and fight for Texas’ food security so that HD85 remains one of the best places to work and live in Texas.”
The National Federation of Independent Business - Texas, Texas Association of Business, Texas Farm Bureau Friends of Agriculture Fund (AGFUND) and Texas State Teachers Association list among Stephenson’s 2022 endorsements.
Run-off Election
Kitzman and Stephenson were forced into a run-off election when neither received more than 50 percent of the vote in the March Republican primary election.
Districtwide, Stephenson drew a mere 8,594 votes, or 39.99 percent of the votes cast and Ktizman earned 7,418 votes, or 34.52 percent. Artemio Hernandez, garnered 2,104 votes, or 9.79 percent and Fred Roberts, 3,373 votes, or 15.7 percent.
In Fort Bend County, the more populous of the counties in the new District 85, Stephenson earned 65.98 percent of the votes cast, or 1,220, while Kitzman drew 14.22, or a mere 263 votes.
Kitzman collected more votes than Stephenson in Austin (2,056 to 1,005), Fayette (1,721 to 1,298) and Waller (2,333 to 752) counties during the March Primary.
“I know what it’s like to be represented by a person from another county,” Kitzman said, adding he planned on being a presence throughout the district if he wins.
Stephenson won over Kitzman in Wharton (3,410 to 256), Colorado (914 to 790).
Where They Stand
A CPA by trade, Stephenson has pushed for expanding sales tax to cover professional services like his own accounting firm.
The additional revenue generated, he said, would significantly decrease property taxes statewide.
The proposal isn’t popular with big business, nor is pulling dollars from the state’s bulging Rainy Day and Permanent School funds, Stephenson said.
“Why don’t we pay down property tax ... I said give it back to the people,” Stephenson said, adding, “The M&O (Maintenance and Operations) tax of a school district is 65 percent of the property tax on your home.”
Kitzman currently works as the general manager of the Brookshire-Katy Drainage District.
Border security and agriculture support remain his primary platforms.
“With the baby formula shortage and the drought it emphasizes the importance of agriculture even more,” Kitzman said.
Protecting the state is key, he added, saying “The legislature needs to work with the governor and the attorney general to secure the border. The Biden administration isn’t paying for Texas Border defense, the state can petition the federal government during times of invasion. Unchecked immigration is invasion.”
Stephenson in 2014 joined a group of two dozen Texas legislators in sending a $559 million bill to the federal government requesting payment for state border security costs.
Backgrounds
Kitzman, a Waller County commissioner from 2011 to 2014, and other Waller County court officials were sued for Open Meetings and Public Information Act violations by the City of Hempstead and an anti-landfill citizen’s group.
In December 2014, the Houston Chronicle reported a jury had ruled against Kitzman and commissioners following a three-week trial. The ruling indicated the court and landfill representatives had met illegally multiple times before the 250-acre site was approved in February 2013.
Kitzman and other former Waller County officials attempted to remove their names from the suit, an effort denied by the Texas First Court of Appeals in June 2016.
He ran for Waller County Judge in 2014, but was defeated in the primary.
Stephenson has represented Wharton County for a decade and had previously served on the Wharton County Junior College Board.
Down To the Wire
Stephenson has represented the 85th District in the Texas House of Representatives since 2013.
He was forced to move out of Richmond earlier this year after the state Legislature redrew House District 85 and excluded part of Fort Bend County where he had lived for the past two years with his new wife, Sue.
They found a home in Wharton County so he could continue to serve as state representative.
“Kitzman is probably jumping up and down,” Stephenson said about Abbott’s endorsement. “I’m upset ... (but) I’m going to keep going. I think I’ll win. People know me ... It may cost me the election. If this is it, there’s nothing I can do about it.”
Stephenson said he has been a loyal conservative and a faithful public servant.
“I gave up something really fun (coaching Babe Ruth League baseball) to try to help the people of Texas. I didn’t make any money doing it. I wasn’t trying to,” Stephenson said.
Either Kitzman or Stephenson will face Democrat Larry E. Baggett in the November General Election.
– Scott Reese Willey of the Fort Bend Herald contributed to this story.
