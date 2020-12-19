By EMILY LINCKE
An El Campo High School senior was selected against thousands of other students across the country for a scholar award from the National Hispanic Recognition program based on her outstanding test scores.
Manna Trevino earned the honor based on her Practice SAT scores, which she took as a junior in high school. Out of about 400,000 students who take the PSAT, the National Hispanic Recognition program only accepts about 5,000 students, according to El Campo ISD.
The award “means that a lot of the effort I have put forth has brought to fruition a reward that will help me in the future,” Trevino said. “This is something that will help me get into colleges. I’m really glad to see that all that studying was for something.”
After beginning her senior year, Trevino received notice that she had been selected for the honor, but she didn’t realize this until a month or so later.
“When I went back to apply to colleges, I realized that I had it,” Trevino said. “I was really excited, because it’s something that helps ... I was at my mom’s office at the time, and we celebrated for a bit.”
The National Hispanic Recognition Program was created by College Board, a not-for-profit organization that helps students navigate the SAT and college application processes. College Board recognition programs are available to students showing academic excellence who are also part of a racial minority or attend school in a small or rural town.
“The College Board National Recognition Programs create pathways to college for students from underrepresented communities by awarding them academic honors and connecting them with universities across the country,” according to collegeboard.org.
To earn her outstanding grades and test scores, Trevino studied hard and put many hours into her coursework.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” Trevino said. “It’s a lot of missed hours of sleep. A lot of studying … I try to put time into things that I care about.”
On top of her packed school schedule, Trevino is the STARS club president, a member of the ECHS debate team and participates in school plays. In the little free time she has outside of school, Trevino spends it with her friends.
“I know that’s a very (stereotypical) teenager thing to say, but it’s something that I really, really enjoy … I’m kind of an extrovert, and so getting to talk to people gives me energy,” she said, adding that she equally loves playing with her two cats at home.
So far, she has applied to the University of Texas, Texas A&M University and Rice University, but she plans to apply to more before the school year is finished. Trevino hasn’t decided on her major yet, but is considering studying science or pursuing a law degree.
While many may find speaking or performing in public daunting, Trevino loves to do both. She plans to continue her love of debate and theater in college.
“No matter what (major) I decide on, I’m going to find a way to implement speaking in front of people and public speaking in general,” Trevino said. “It’s something I really enjoy. It’s something that I feel is an integral part of me.”
Trevino hopes that many more ECHS students will receive College Board National Recognition honors in the coming years.
“In the words of my favorite musical, Hamilton, ‘don’t throw away your shot,’” Trevino said. “Which means take every day as an opportunity. If you have a goal, set it and work towards it.”
