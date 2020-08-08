City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Adam Paul Andrade, 33, of 2425 N. Richmond in Wharton was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license after being stopped in the 1900 block of North Wharton. Police seized methamphetamines and a glass pipe. A warrant for criminal mischief was served against him as well for allegedly damaging a $200 key during a disturbance at Samaripa Oil Field Services, 2855 N. Mechanic, on June 3. Processed, Andrade was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted $14,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Nikolas Salvador Bravo, 24, of 1706 N. Wharton was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 on warrants for violating a promise to appear and no driver’s license and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department one for failure to appear – burglary of a building. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Carolyn Denise Hudson, 60, of 501 W. Willow Lane in Wharton was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing steaks from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on July 29. Processed, Hudson was transferred to county jail the next day.
City Incidents
Property
A Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen from the 900 block of West Fifth between 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Other
A .32 caliber pistol was found in the 100 block of East Correll on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Robert Benitez Jr. 54, of 406 S. 23rd in Donna was arrested at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 by WCSO for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Property
Patrick Adam Escamilla, 27, of 207 W. Alfred was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 for criminal mischief. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Brittany Lane Popp, 38, of 574 CR 354 in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 for criminal mischief.
Violence, weapons
Lillas James Bacak, 55, of 5554 Hwy. 71 South was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 for deadly conduct – discharging a firearm at one or more people.
Lebron Stretcheny Bellard, 50, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 for family violence as well as warrants for theft and two counts of driving while license suspended.
