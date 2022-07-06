The identity of a murdered girl remains a mystery more than a year after she was found in a secluded pasture near Hungerford.
Her killer too remains unknown with authorities hoping the public may have a vital clue to either the petite 14- to 17-year-old girl’s identity or that of the person who shot her multiple times in the head.
“The first attempt to pull DNA from the remains was unsuccessful. With that, (the University of) North Texas plans to try again (to pull DNA from remains). Last we checked, this has not happened yet,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar told the Leader-News.
The murdered girl, found June 18, 2021, had dark brown or black hair of at least shoulder length, but due to the level of decomposition, her ethnicity remains unknown. Authorities believe she was killed three to six months before being discovered unburied in a pasture about two miles south of the CR 216 intersection with CR 225 near Hungerford.
A t-shirt with the Disney character Stitch from “Lilo and Stitch” with the word “OHANA” in blue was found on the body along with a pair of shorts with images of coffee mugs and donuts and a lightweight Love Tree brand jacket. No shoes were recovered.
Three rings were left on her fingers making robbery an unlikely motive, although no purse, shoes or other items were discovered.
The effort to recover DNA is the first priority, Srubar said, adding after that experts will try a facial reconstruction, trying to create an image of what the girl may have looked like when she still could smile.
“We have not received any new info nor any reports to link her to a missing person,” Srubar said.
There are no runaways in Wharton County who have not been accounted for and no nearby missing person cases filed during the time period which would fit the girl’s description.
Anyone who knows the murdered girl’s identity or who knows who is responsible for this crime should contact the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 979-532-1550.
Those with information can also leave it anonymously with the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on the P3 app.
