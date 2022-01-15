With more than $15 million in improvement projects in the works and a list of lingering citizen concerns, the City of El Campo and its staff launched the new year.
Garbage collection remained a top concern at the last city council session although the company change took place three months ago. Efforts to address the top three issues – taxes, trash and fees – haven’t stopped.
Property owning citizens cringe around this time of year when tax bills are due despite the fact the municipal level has actually gone down almost 12 cents over the last four years. But while it has decreased, property values are on the rise – normally a good thing, unless, of course, it’s your home that’s worth more and you get a bill reflecting that.
There may be good news coming for homeowners, City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News, “Realistically with all of the growth in the next 12-36 months, we can expect the rate to remain the same or drop, as valuations increase.”
The Creekside Apartment project, a 200-plus unit luxury apartment/townhouse development on the West Loop at South Street, is one of those efforts.
There’s more potential out there, Mayor Chris Barbee added, but said it will take cooperation to come to fruition.
“Our single best opportunity in the next five years to reduce property taxes is construction of the proposed Southern Rock Energy Partners clean-energy refinery developers want to locate southwest of El Campo,” he said. “I would encourage the public to keep an eye on government entities that do not support this important economic prospect. In my opinion anyone not voting to do whatever is necessary to secure this plant should be voted out of office. We must expand our tax base, and create more high-paying jobs if we are to continue to reduce our tax rate.”
Brush and/or heavy trash collection far more than the twice weekly polycart pickups remain a sore point for residents with some balking at cut, bundle and tie requirements and strict limits on monthly amounts.
“We continued to work with TDS (Texas Disposal Systems) in December to resolve outstanding brush issues. We’ve also worked with residents to educate them regarding pick up requirements. We’re moving in the right direction,” Sladek said.
Barbee agreed. “The city is doing what it can,” he said, adding, “I wish we could back up several months and start over. I personally think bundling in four-foot lengths is ridiculous. I would like to go back to a Wednesday brush and bulk pickup like we had before.
“On the other hand, we have residents who create huge brush piles and they expect the city to pick them up. We have commercial services in town who can help them for a fee. I don’t think the taxpayers should have to shoulder the cost of picking up these huge brush piles.”
Citizens continue to have the option of taking brush to the collection station as long as they can show a copy of their water bill.
Efforts are under way to help seniors and the disabled.
Last budget cycle, the city introduced but then pulled back fee increases ranging from utilities to the Transportation User Fee, a surcharge funding street repair.
“We did not raise these fees for residents in 2022 but will be evaluating options for 2023. At the end of the day, staff factors what will be most be economical to the citizens, increasing the user fee or the tax rate,” Sladek said, adding the final decision is up to elected officials.
Last year, El Campo was notified it had received a $14.8 million FEMA drainage project grant, easily the largest pending effort.
Tres Palacios Phase 2 extends that drainage effort from south of the city limits to Jackson Street.
“Infrastructure has and will continue to remain a priority as we move into 2022. We have a number of grants, and due to completion requirements, we’ll channel our energy into getting those off the ground,” Sladek said.
City workforce is another concern, she said, especially in a time were recruitment is far from simple.
“We will need to look at our salaries and benefits to ensure that we are competitive to retain talent and bring in good hires,” she said.
“Improving infrastructure directly affects our quality of life. And your city council and city staff are doing all they can to improve all of these things with a combination of grants and budgeting,” Barbee said. “Many of our water and sewer lines are 90-100 years old. We are working to repair and/or replace them. And we are often doing so by upsizing the lines to accommodate future growth.
“We are working with TXDOT to hopefully rebuild North Wharton Street. And we’d like to do something with Town and Country Drive and other roads,” he added. “Again, getting a major development like Southern Rock will go a long way toward helping the city, county and schools make needed improvements, now and for many years to come.”
City staff, like virtually anyone and every working group, has continued to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic which cuts supply lines and sickens workers.
“In December of 2021, we were hardest hit with nearly 10 percent of our workforce out with COVID or exposure,” Sladek said.
Turnover did not increase, she said, but added finding workers is always a priority.
Whether the pandemic’s major effects will linger weeks, months or years remains as unknown as the next weather crisis to threaten.
“The City, both the staff and our citizens, have shown resiliency since March 2020. All that we have been through, from the pandemic to winter storm Uri, has taught us to overcome and to adapt. We’ve learned some of our weaknesses and many of our strengths and because of this, I can say that we are stronger than we were in March of 2020,” Sladek said.
Barbee agreed. “At first everyone was very concerned; scared even. Especially as we saw refrigerated trucks lined up in New York City to store bodies of COVID victims. And locally people died; our friends and neighbors ... We are stronger because we have learned how to take personal responsibility for ourselves, our families and people we are around.”
Sladek, with more than 20 years experience, was promoted from finance director to city manager’s post in April of 2019. She had been with the City of El Campo 15 years.
“Most of my growth has occurred in the last 21 months. Like other administrators, I’ve faced my share of unforeseen crises. I’d like to think that facing those has given me experience and a toughness to face what’s next,” Sladek said. “I’ve learned how to prioritize, how to communicate better and how to work with a team through all of these disasters.”
