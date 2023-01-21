Crescent hosts ag seminar

A new agricultural year gets under way with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting their annual Upper Gulf Coast Feed Grain and Cotton Production Conference this upcoming week.
The program is being hosted by the Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson and Colorado Extension Service at Crescent Hall, 6036 FM 961, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Topics and speakers include; bollworm update - David Kerns, Texas IPM coordinator; boll weevil update – Michael Hester, Texas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation; herbicide selection; 2022 Texas Auxin Herbicide Training Dicamba and Enlist Technologies - Scott Nolte, Extension weed specialist; emerging diseases in grain and cotton -Tom Isakeit, Extension plant pathologist; cotton market update – John Robinson, Extension Cotton marketing specialist; RACE trial update/current cotton research – Ben McKnight, Extension cotton specialist; and grain market update – Yuri Calil, Extension ag economist.
“We’ll hear a report from the Texas Boll Weevil Foundation on moth catches in and near quarantine zones, as well as rules for moving and cleaning equipment in quarantine and functionally quarantine zones,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
Cotton producers will also hear from Lauren Krogman from the National Cotton Council discuss how to address plastic contamination in cotton, something that’s effecting local producers and ginners as more plastic trash and wrap ends up bound inside harvested cotton.
Rice producers will get the chance to hear from Dalton Ludwick an Extension entomologist who will discuss and update on the rice stinkbug, a pest correlated with reduced head yield and increased percent broken kernels in milled rice as reported by Texas A&M Agrilife.
Three continuing education units will be awarded to pesticide license holders with the Texas Department of Agriculture (2 IPM, 1 L&R); and 5.0 CEUs for Certified Crop Advisors have been applied for.
The annual Auxin training will be a one-hour training for 2023. The Auxin training that is provided as part of the Feed Grain and Cotton Conference will fulfill the annual auxin training requirements for Dicamba and 2,4-D Choline products and will count as the 1 hour of Laws and Regulations CEU.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with the first speaker to begin at 8:30 a.m. After a catered lunch, provided by area agribusiness sponsors, the program ends around 1:45 p.m.
