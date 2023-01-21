Crescent hosts ag seminar

A new agricultural year gets under way with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting their annual Upper Gulf Coast Feed Grain and Cotton Production Conference this upcoming week.

The program is being hosted by the Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson and Colorado Extension Service at Crescent Hall, 6036 FM 961, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.