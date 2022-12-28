Ring in the new year, but not by driving drunk.
Law enforcement agencies from the city police departments to state troopers will be out in force hunting for drunken drivers, trying to stop them before the unlucky need the services of EMS and fire rescue.
Paramedics and firefighters, however, will also be ready to roll when the slurred “I’m fine” turns into a collision.
The safest way to celebrate is to not drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol from an observance at home where the only thing needed to navigate is the hallway to your or a guest bedroom, or a designated driver if you are ringing in the new year at one of the bars throughout the county.
Some establishments offer “tipsy taxis,” but it is better to check before New Year’s Eve than make an assumption that it is provided and it turns out to be incorrect.
The goal of the ongoing Operation CARE (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) is to avert problems.
During the state highway patrol’s 2021 Christmas and New Year’s enforcement efforts, there were more than 91,000 citations and warnings issued. This included 30,291 speeding warnings/citations; 2,780 seat belt and child seat violations; 1,881 citations for driving without insurance; and 456 citations and warnings for Move Over, Slow Down violations.
In Wharton County there were no DWI arrests last year between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.
If you are going to be traveling, especially on New Year’s Eve, wearing a seat belt is absolutely vital. It could be a lifesaver.
If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it, so you can keep your eyes on the road.
Don’t even think about texting. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
If you are involved in a crash, think Steer It, Clear It if there are no injuries and your vehicle can be moved. Clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact and help protect you from additional harm.
Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
