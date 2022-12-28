Driving Safe

Law enforcement are keeping a close eye on drivers this holiday season, looking for revelers that celebrated just a little too hard and tried to drive home unsafe.

Ring in the new year, but not by driving drunk.

Law enforcement agencies from the city police departments to state troopers will be out in force hunting for drunken drivers, trying to stop them before the unlucky need the services of EMS and fire rescue.

