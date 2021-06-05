A solar farm project in Wharton County needs about 300 general laborers and heavy equipment operators while one in Brazoria County needs another 600.
To fill them, national recruiting firm Aerotek will be holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 8 at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton, in Wharton.
“With so many still looking for work due to COVID, we are excited to have these opportunities in Wharton, Brazoria and surrounding areas particularly in a competitive industry,” Aerotek spokesperson Gina Franz said.
Applicants should bring resumes with them.
“We hope to hire as many as possible at the event. We’ll be hiring 100+ over the next month, and an additional 700 over the next three to four months,” Franz said.
Three solar farms will be constructed by recruited workers: 3308 CR 207 in East Bernard, 2546 CR 23 in Damon and an unidentified Brazoria County site.
“These positions are available on a contract basis for one to two years with the potential to travel,” Franz said.
The company declined to say where travel would be to or for what period of the contract time.
Workers are being sought to do everything from unload materials from trucks, to hand delivering materials across a 3,000-acre farm,installing racks and other materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.